ITB Berlin 2026 Boosts Medical And Health Tourism

At this year’s ITB Berlin, scheduled to hold between March 3 and 5, 2026, Medical and Health Tourism will be on focus as the Medical and Health Tourism Pavilion in Hall 4.1 is expected to expand, bringing together international exhibitors, European partners and, for the first time, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin.

The new formats, according to the organisers of the yearly travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition event, Messe Berlin, focusing on medical care, prevention and longevity will be introduced, complemented by networking op- portunities, a dedicated stage programme and, for the first time, two awards. Medical and Health Tourism has long been more than a trend.

At ITB Berlin 2026 it will become clear how planned care abroad, specialised clinics, high-quality prevention and full medical regeneration are growing worldwide.

The combination of medical expertise, evidence-based health products and tourist infrastructure makes this segment attractive for destinations, clinics and tour operators alike.

New exhibitors and international diversity in Hall 4.1

The pavilion remains the meeting place for healthcare partners, clinics, destinations, associations and the travel industry in Hall 4.1. Its aim is to highlight quality, trust and measurable added value for both travellers and patients. In 2026 the Medical and Health Tourism Pavilion in Hall 4.1 continues to grow and welcomes numerous new and long-standing partners:

Crescent Meditours is bringing a network of 20 clinics from India to Berlin, Astana Tourism is represented by four clinics from Kazakhstan and is also a supporting partner of the Pavilion, and Health Croatia is taking part for the third-year running, once again occupying a larger display and arriving with 12 healthcare partners from Croatia.

For the first time, Bulgaria has its own stand in the pavilion and is also a supporting partner of the Medical Pavilion. Another newcomer is the Health Tourism Association from Saudi Arabia.

The Gremi Clinic from Albania and the Bangkok Hospital from Thailand are taking part again, underscoring the growing international importance of the segment.