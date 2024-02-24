ITB Berlin 2024 Opens March 5, Records Upsurge From Exhibitors, Others

Ahead of this year’s ITB Berlin 2024, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism trade international events, organisers of the yearly meet has announced upsurge in exhibitors, with almost 90 percent of the exhibition area now booked. Billed to hold between March 5 and 7, at its traditional home in Messe Berlin, the organisers noted, ‘‘The wide range of exhibitors, including a strong increase in exhibitors from the Host Country Oman and other Arab states, as well as from Turkey, Greece, Asia, Africa and the mobility, tech and cruise industries, reflects the global importance of the event.

‘‘Exhibitors returning to the show such as the Emirates Air- line and Liechtenstein, as well as newcomers such as Disney, São Tomé and Principe, and Air India add an extra dynamic to the event.’’ Following renovation work, a circular tour of the exhibition grounds is possible again. The prospects are said to be excellent in the final run-up to the event.

Taking as its slogan #ITBTOGETHER, this year’s exclusive B2B platform once again reflects the tourism industry’s entire value chain. This is as exhibitors from 165 countries and territories are said to have confirmed their participation in a total of 27 halls, the Marshall Haus and the Palais am Funkturm, the new home of the ITB Buyers Circle. Five additional halls are opening their doors this year, so that a circular tour of the grounds is possible again. In Hall 8.2, the focus is on Cultural Tourism, with exhibitors representing Flanders, Vallonia, business travel and the MICE sector.

Halls 10.2 and 11.2 are home mainly to Eastern Europe and the former CIS countries, while Hall 10.1 provides more space for the booming Travel Tech segment. ITB Berlin also reports keen demand for space in Hall 18, which is now open again. In addition to the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Scandinavian countries, the Baltic States and Ukraine are represented here too.