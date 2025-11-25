Rising heavyweight contender Moses Itauma has warned Jake Paul to rethink his upcoming December 19 bout with Nigerian-born British unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, describing the matchup as extremely risky for the boxer.

Speaking during a livestream that drew around 50,000 viewers, the 20-year-old British boxer did not mince words.

“Jake, you need to think twice about this. It’s dangerous,” Itauma cautioned, adding that Paul “Doesn’t understand the level he’s stepping into.”

Itauma, who has shared sparring sessions with Joshua, predicted a brutal ending if the fight goes ahead.

He claimed the former two-time world champion hits far harder than anyone Paul has ever encountered, insisting it would result in “the worst knockout you’ve ever seen.”

READ ALSO:

The unbeaten prospect, boasting 10 stoppages in 10 fights, even offered to spar with Paul beforehand “so he can feel real heavyweight power.”

He also questioned whether the financial reward would be worthwhile for Paul if the fight left him badly hurt, joking that the YouTuber-turned-boxer might not remember his own name after stepping in the ring with Joshua.

Former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye has echoed Itauma’s concerns, also suggesting the fight should not happen due to the significant danger involved.

The showdown, scheduled for eight rounds, will see Joshua face Paul (12–1, 7 KOs) at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, with Netflix set to broadcast the event live. Their first face-off in Miami underscored the physical disparity between them, with the 6ft 6in Joshua towering over the 6ft 1in Paul.

Joshua has promised a ruthless performance, vowing to punish Paul “from head to toe.” Paul, in contrast, insists he is unfazed by the danger and claims he is prepared to “die in the ring” in order to win, saying he plans to avoid Joshua’s power for the full eight rounds.

“I want him to cut me, I want him to break my face,” Paul said. “If that’s what it takes, so be it — I’m ready to put my life on the line to win.”

Joshua responded with equal intensity, promising a violent outcome: “I’m going to break him down — his face, his body, everything.”