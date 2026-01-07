‘ÌTàn ÀTí ÀLó’ Revives Moonlight Storytelling In Lagos With Cultural Icons, Community Voices

The power of oral tradition as a living cultural force was brought to the fore as ‘Ìtàn Àtí Àló’: Tales by Moonlight, a live Yoruba storytelling and cultural experience curated by Motherland Reality TV, took centre stage penultimate Sunday at Ariya Village, John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, Onikan, Lagos.

Conceived as a contemporary revival of traditional moonlight storytelling gatherings, the event blended folklore narration, performance, and communal reflection in a village-inspired setting; recreating the intimacy of ancestral storytelling circles while engaging modern audiences.

The storytelling session featured rich and diverse narrations by veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani; award-winning actress and notable storyteller, Bolanle Stephen; Aremo Gemini; Bolanle Onistory; ProlificPen; and Olamilekan Waheed (Orolabi).

It also featured the youngest chief in Lagos, Adebayo Olamilekan (Adigun Olowe Yoruba), whose storytelling reinforced the role of traditional leadership in cultural preservation and moral instruction.

Speaking at the event, the CEO, of Motherland Reality TV, Adeola Adeniyi, noted that ‘Ìtàn Àtí Àló’was inspired by a desire to correct the misrepresentation and gradual dilution of Yoruba culture in contemporary media.

“This initiative grew from personal experiences and the overwhelming response to storytelling content we shared online,” Adeniyi said. “People are yearning for stories told with truth, dignity, and cultural accuracy. ‘Ìtàn Àtí Àló’brings those stories back to the people; live, communal, and rooted.”

In his contribution, Adigun Olowe Yoruba emphasised storytelling as a vital tool for leadership formation, moral guidance, and community building, stressing the responsibility of traditional institutions to actively engage younger generations.

Throughout the evening, guests experienced curated folklore sessions, calland-response interactions, and reflective moments that reaffirmed Yoruba language, values, and shared memory. The moonlight-style ambience underscored storytelling not as nostalgia, but as a living cultural practice with continued relevance.

Organisers described the strong turnout and enthusiastic audience engagement as a clear indicator of growing interest in culturally grounded content that speaks authentically to identity, history, and collective values.

Plans are underway to develop future editions of‘Ìtàn Àtí Àló’, which stands as a reminder that Yoruba stories are living archives; meant to be heard, shared, and passed on.