Italy, Turkey Lodge Joint Bid To Host Euro 2023

UEFA Champions League have confirmed they have received a joint bid from Italy and Turkey to host Euro 2032.

In nine years’ time, the European Championships will be hosted by two nations since there are no other bids at the moment.

It appears that the bid from the UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 will be successful.

Italy and Turkey were due to go up against the UK and Ireland bid with voting to commence next year for 2028.

But that has now been pushed back by four years after Uefa confirmed their attention to bid in a press statement on Friday.