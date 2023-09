At least five people have died after a high-speed train hit railway workers in Italy on Wednesday night.

The workers were replacing part of a track near the northern city of Turin, Italian news outlet Ansa reported.

The mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni, told local media an investigation was under way.

In a statement, Italian railway network (RFI) expressed its “deep sorrow” for the incident. RFI also sent its “deep condolences” to the families of those who died, reports the BBC.