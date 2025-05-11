Italy To Support Nigeria Ahead Of 2025 African Fencing Championship

Share

To kick off their four-year partnership, the Italian Fencing Federation (Federazione Italiana Scherma, FIS) will provide technical support to the Nigerian Fencing Federation in preparation for the 2025 African Senior Fencing Championships, scheduled to take place in Lagos from June 25 to 29, 2025.

The partnership agreement, signed in December 2024, is designed to advance the development of fencing in Nigeria through technical assistance and knowledge transfer.

As part of the collaboration, a top Italian fencing coach is expected to arrive in Nigeria next month to lead a training camp for Nigerian coaches and athletes.

The intensive training program will focus on coach development and athlete readiness in the lead-up to the continental competition.

Italy, one of the leading fencing nations globally, will bring its expertise to bear in updating Nigerian coaches and boosting the performance of Nigerian fencers.

President of the Nigerian Fencing Federation, Adeyinka Samuel, emphasized that bringing in a world-class coach is a key element of the partnership aimed at empowering local coaches and improving the national team’s competitiveness.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with this laudable initiative of having a top Italian coach come over to train our coaches and help prepare our athletes for the continental championships next month. This is a major step for us in updating our coaching techniques and allowing our athletes to learn from one of the best,” Samuel stated.

He added that the initiative is also a cost-effective strategy. “It’s much cheaper to bring the coach to Nigeria than flying our entire team to Italy. We hope this training camp will have a great impact as we prepare for a strong performance at the tournament. All our athletes, both local and foreign-based, are expected to take part.”

In addition, the President of FIS, Prof. Luigi Mazzone, is expected to attend the 2025 African Senior Fencing Championships in Lagos as a special guest of honor.

