Share

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, has provided the latest update on Pope Francis, who is currently hospitalized in Rome.

New Telegraph recalls that the Catholic Leader was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital last Friday with a respiratory infection affecting both lungs.

However, speaking about the Pope, Meloni said the 88-year-old was very alert and responsive.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Meloni said she was “Very happy to have found him [the Pope] alert and responsive.”

READ ALSO:

“We joked as always. He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humour,” she added.

Meloni also offered the Pope her best wishes for a speedy recovery on behalf of the Italian government and the entire country.

Earlier, the Vatican said medical tests and a chest X-ray revealed “a complex picture.”

New gathered that Pope has been diagnosed with pneumonia, a serious infection that can inflame and scar the lungs, causing chest pain and making breathing more difficult.

The Pope has reportedly told confidants that he may not be able to survive a case of pneumonia.

Share

Please follow and like us: