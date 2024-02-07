Italy pledges increased collaboration with AfDB

Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, and the President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, have agreed to work together to strengthen the alliance between Italy and Africa. Meloni and Adesina held a bilateral meeting in Rome during the recent Italy-Africa summit.

More than 25 African heads of state and government attended the summit, as well as representatives of the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations, international financial institutions, and multilateral development banks. During the summit, Prime Minister Meloni unveiled her almost $6 billion Mattei plan to bolster economic links and create an energy hub for Europe, while curbing African emigration to Europe. The plan is named after the founder of Italy’s national oil and gas company Enrico Mattei. Adesina said the AfDB was ready to work with the Italian government because “the Mattei Plan fits into the priorities of the bank,” known as the High 5s. He thanked Italy for being a staunch supporter of the African Development Bank Group and said to the Italian prime minister that “you can count on the African Development Bank as your partner of choice.” Meloni said she looked forward to building an alliance with Africa and that “the role of the (African Development) Bank is useful.”

The Mattei Plan covers five sectors: Education and training; health; energy; water and agriculture, which Meloni said was the plan’s focus. Adesina told the Italian prime minister about the African Development Bank’s initiatives to transform the development of the African continent. He outlined its work on accelerating the drive to achieve food security through its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) programme, which it has so far delivered to more than 13 million farmers. He explained that the technology has helped Ethiopia—which used to import wheat—become self-sufficient and a net exporter of the product. Adesina highlighted the January 2023 Dakar 2 Food Summit—in which more than 34 heads of state and government participated. He noted that the summit, which the African Development Bank, the African Union and the government of Senegal jointly convened—had mobilised $72 billion to implement food and agricultural delivery compacts by over 41 African countries.

Other initiatives the Bank Group head spoke about included its Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks programme, which has been designed to solely fund the businesses and ventures of Africa’s youth and enable these young entrepreneurs to thrive on the continent. He explained that the bank has also committed $1 billion to support 4,000 tertiary education and training facilities; and provided close to 1.7 million African youths with access to education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics related education.