Italy next target for us – Flying Eagles

After recording a 2-1 win against Dominican Republic in their first match at the on- going FIFA U-20 World Cup, Nigeria team, the Flying Eagles, have set their sight on getting a victory against Italy, who defeated Brazil in their first game in the competition.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, some of the players said after watching their opponents game, they must go all out for a win and grab a slot in the next round of the competition. According to the captain of the team, Daniel Bameyi, it is not going to be an easy game but they will do their best to get the maximum three points. “Our next opponent is Italy who defeated Brazil, and I was opportuned alongside other players to watch their first half,” he said. “For those people that can beat Brazil you know it’s not going to be an easy one but as you always know, we are Nigerians, we are not scared of anybody. “It was a good game against Dominican Republic and we got the three points, despite the fact that we missed a lot of chances, but all together, it was not a bad game.” Speaking also, Jude Sunday, said with the opening game done and dusted, they were now focusing on the game against Italy. According to him, since they have gotten the three points, they must move to the next game which is Italy and promised that they will be ready for the game. Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has said Italy is beatable al- though urged the players to be calm in front of goal while also calling on the technical crew to work on the mistakes noticed in the game against Dominican Republic.

He added: “They (the Italians) are beatable, I think they need to correct a lot of mistakes noticed in their first game against Dominican republic “It was obvious they are so much in a hurry to pass the ball, they al- lowed their opponent to dictate the pace for them. They have gotten the three points now, they have Italy and Brazil next, it is not going to be easy, but they can do it.”