Trump: Italian Village Offers $1 Homes To Americans Fleeing

Share

Following the United States (US) election that saw the victory of Donald Trump as the 47th President-elect, a small village on the Italian island of Sardinia, Ollolai, is extending an invitation to Americans unsettled by the outcome of the election.

According to a report released on Tuesday, the village has been battling decades of depopulation, is offering dilapidated homes for as little as one euro (approximately $1.05) to entice new residents.

The Mayor of Ollolai, Mayor Francesco Columbu, told newsmen that a new website has been launched specifically to attract American expats.

Columbu said the village is prioritising American applicants, even promising a fast-track process to help them settle in.

While the offer has sparked excitement, the preference for Americans has raised eyebrows.

READ ALSO

“Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country.” Columbo said.

The site invites prospective buyers with the message: “Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”

The mayor assured that a team has been set up to guide buyers, including private tours of properties, assistance with contractors, and paperwork.

New Telegraph gathered that the village has seen its population plummet from 2,250 a century ago to just 1,150 today, with only a few births recorded each year,

The website has already attracted significant interest, receiving over 38,000 inquiries, mostly from the United States.

Share

Please follow and like us: