Italian Fashion Legend, Giorgio Armani, Dies At 91

It’s a sad time for the fashion industry around the world as legendary Italian fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, has passed on at the age of 91.

His company announced his death on social media yesterday. In a post on Instagram, a spokesperson for the company wrote: “With infinite condolences, the Armani group announces the passing of its inventor, founder and tireless engine: Giorgio Armani.

“Mr. Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Tireless, he has worked until the last days, dedicating himself to the company, to the collections, to the different and always new projects in being and to becoming.”