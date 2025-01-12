The Conference of the Italian Bishops, on Sunday, announced the introduction of new guidelines permitting gay men to enroll in Roman Catholic seminaries, provided they commit to a life of celibacy.
Sunday Telegraph reports that the guidelines which permit gay men to enter seminaries marks the departure from a 2016 Vatican directive that discouraged men with deep-seated homosexual tendencies from pursuing the priesthood.
According to the guidelines, a candidate’s sexual orientation should be viewed as just one part of their overall personality and not a disqualifying factor.
READ ALSO
- Pope Francis Concludes Apostolic Journey To Belgium, Calls For Ceasefire Amid Escalation In Middle East
- Pope Francis: Invasion Of Ukraine Shameful Disaster
- Pope Francis To Open 2025 Holy Year On Christmas Eve
While the Vatican had not outright banned gay men from becoming priests in the past, this move signals a more inclusive approach within the Church.
“When referring to homosexual tendencies in the formation process, it is also appropriate not to reduce the discernment to this aspect alone, but … to understand its meaning within the whole framework of the young person’s personality,” the Italian guidelines say.
However, it’s not clear if the new guidelines will be reflected in other countries.