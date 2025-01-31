Ita-Giwa Urges Cross Riverians To Back Otu

Share

Former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Princess Florence Ita-Giwa, has called for unity and support for Governor Prince Bassey Edet Otu.

Ita-Giwa made the call amid seeming distractions aimed at undermining the achievements of the current leadership.

She stressed the importance of allowing the governor to fulfill his “people’s first” promise, commending the visible progress made in just one and a half years of his administration.

Reflecting on the hardfought battle that brought power back to the South in 2023, Ita-Giwa reminded her fellow Cross Riverians of the resilience and commitment that characterized their struggle.

She pointed out that the return of power was not merely a gift but the result of collective efforts and sacrifices made by the people. In her view, it is now imperative to protect the gains made and to continue fostering an environment of growth and prosperity for the state.

Ita-Giwa underscored the significance of mutual respect between political officeholders and the governor, asserting that collaboration is essential for the success of any initiative.

Drawing from her own experience as the first Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate, she recounted how she maintained a respectful and productive relationship with former Governor Donald Duke, despite their differing political affiliations.

