Ita Giwa: Mama Bakassi Joins Octogenarian Club

It was a remarkable milestone this weekend as Senator Florence Ita Giwa, who helped shape women’s involvement in politics, turned 80 years old.

The birthday dinner held in her honour was one of the trending hot topics, particularly when Ita-Giwa danced with former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, another Octogenarian, who was her former boss in the political circle.

To celebrate the Senator, who represented Cross River South, many sent in tributes and felicitations, including President Bola Tinubu, who congratulated the ‘birthday girl.’ President Tinubu also joined the family and friends of Ita Giwa to celebrate this milestone and acknowledged her decades of service to the nation.

The President described Senator Ita Giwa as a resilient and courageous Nigerian, who broke the political glass ceiling, serving as NRC chairman for Delta State and was elected a member of the Federal House of Representatives (1992–93). President Tinubu stated that Ita Giwa, fondly called Mama Bakassi for her impassioned advocacy for the area, charted a hitherto less-travelled path and set an example for other women.

The President commended the former Senator for her contributions to policy, lawmaking, and the political development of Nigeria. President Tinubu wished Senator Ita Giwa continued good health and strength. Biography Senator Florence Ita-Giwa attended the Kilburn Polytechnic in London, United Kingdom.

She became a nurse, then a representative for the Beecham pharmaceutical company, and then moved to Standall Pharmaceutical, where she represented Lagos State. She married the late Dele Giwa, the founding editor of Newswatch magazine.

They were married for only 10 months, after which Dele Giwa married Olufunmi Olaniyan, who was married to him until his death in 1986. Florence Ita-Giwa joined politics and emerged as the Chairman of the National Republican Convention (NRC) for Delta State.

Thereafter, she was elected a member of the House of Representatives (1992–93), and was a member of the committee on devolution of power, Constituent Assembly 1994–95. She became involved in Bakassi affairs, and earned the nickname “Mama Bakassi.”

Ita-Giwa was elected Senator for the Cross River South constituency in April 1999 and was appointed to committees on Rules and Procedures, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Women, Niger Delta and Drug & Narcotics.

After leaving the senate in 2003, she joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and became President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters.

In May 2010, there were rumours that funds were missing from the account of the Bakassi Resettlement Committee, chaired by Ita Giwa, who asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to investigate the matter.

Ita Giwa has worked against human trafficking and sex slavery. She has received the OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger) and The Sun Lifetime Achievement Award.