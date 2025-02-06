Ita-Giwa Excited Over NUJ’s Recognition Of Mother As Pioneer Journalist In C’River

Share

Former Presidential Advisor to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has expressed her joy at the recognition of her late mother, Chief Beatrice Ita as a pioneer female Journalist in the state.

The Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists led by the first female chairman of the council, Comrade Archibong Bassey of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) had inducted Ita-Giwa’s mother, along with other deserving Journalists into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening.

This recognition, according to Archibong Bassey, was a way of recognizing and celebrating remarkable contributions of veterans, death or alive, to the journalism profession, especially with “Beatrice Ita’s role in shaping the media landscape in the state.”

For this thoughtful gesture of the State Council, Senator Princess Florence Ita-Giwa commended the leadership, for celebrating past journalists who dedicated their lives to upholding the principles of true journalism.

In her message of appreciation, Senator Ita-Giwa emphasized that honouring journalists who stood for truth, integrity, and public enlightenment was a noble act that preserves history and inspires the next generation of media practitioners

“I sincerely commend the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Cross River State Council, for this thoughtful initiative. Journalism remains a pillar of democracy, and it is heartwarming to see that those who gave their all for this noble profession are not forgotten,” she stated.

Reflecting on her mother’s legacy, Senator Ita-Giwa described Chief Beatrice Ita as a fearless and dedicated journalist who used her pen to fight for justice and give a voice to the voiceless.

She called on young journalists to uphold the values of professionalism, objectivity, and ethical reporting, just as the honorees did during their time.

Senator Ita-Giwa reaffirmed her support for the media, urging practitioners to continue upholding truth and fairness in their reporting while remaining steadfast in their commitment to nation-building

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Archibong Bassey said the event was put together to ensure that the legacies of heroes and heroines of the profession do not go unnoticed.

The event brought media practitioners, government officials, and members of the public together and served as a reminder of the critical role journalists play in shaping society.



