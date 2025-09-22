It Won’t Happen, Says Netanyahu As UK, Australia, Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Britain, Australia, and Canada yesterday recognised a Palestinian state in a seismic shift in decades of Western foreign policy, triggering swift Israeli anger. Portugal was also to recognise Palestinian statehood later yesterday, as Israel came under huge international pressure over the war in Gaza triggered almost two years ago by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

However, their action prompted a swift response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who insisted that a Palestine State will “never happen”. “Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said in a message on X.

Britain and Canada became the first G7 countries to take the step, with France and other nations expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly, which opens today in New York.

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X.

It is a watershed moment for Palestinians and their decadeslong ambitions for statehood, with the most powerful Western nations having long argued it should only come as part of a negotiated peace deal with Israel, reports AFP.

But the move puts those countries at odds with the United States and Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacting angrily and vowing to oppose it at the UN talks.

The Prime Minister insisted there would be no Palestinian state, in a message addressed to the leaders of Britain, Australia and Canada. “I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: you are granting a huge reward to terror,” he said. “And I have another message for you: it will not happen.

No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River.” And in another development, opposition Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has faulted the recognition of the State of Palestine by the UK government, describing as “absolutely disastrous”. Badenoch warned that the UK would regret taking the decision.

“Disastrous. Absolutely disastrous. We will all rue the day this decision was made. Rewarding terrorism with no conditions whatsoever put in place for Hamas. “It leaves hostages languishing in Gaza and does nothing to stop the suffering of innocent people caught in this war,” she said on X yesterday.