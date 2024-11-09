It was tough excelling in men dominated sport – Tayo Popoola

Share

After nine years of Lagos Women Run, the coordinator of the annual event, TAYO POPOOLA, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLESOGUNDIDYA said there was need to invest more in infrastructure to develop Nigeria sport. Excerpts:

Can you tell us how your journey into sport started?

I grew up in a military barracks, where my father was an officer. There were opportunities for sports training, and I became interested in taekwondo. Despite most participants being men, I decided to join. Fortunately, a supportive trainer encouraged me and helped in developing me. I love the sport.

Why taekwondo of all sports?

I noticed that few women were involved in taekwondo compared to other sports. This lack of women meant more focused training for us. We received encouragement from the boys in our training, which wasn’t the same in mixed-gender environments. When Koreans came to Nigeria to teach, they were impressed with our progress. I was the only woman among 23 during my black belt grading, and I had to compete against men. I had to push myself hard, and I succeeded, surprising everyone and gaining their approval. Not that I was stronger than my opponent, but maybe he wasn’t expecting what I was doing and before he could wake up, I already defeated him. I couldn’t believe it. And the Koreans and everyone around were happy, they were like, oh, okay, she did it.

As the 1st VP of the Taekwondo Federation, what can we say about the level of the game in Nigeria?

We’re doing reasonably well at the grassroots level, but we need to improve professionalism and international competition. Support from the government is crucial for athletes to gain exposure and confidence. We’re discovering talents, but without proper resources and opportunities to compete internationally, they remain stagnant. The right equipment and facilities are vital for our athletes to succeed. Currently, we lack adequate infrastructure to support our training and competitions. Because if somebody that you are competing with does not have the confidence of contesting against you, doesn’t understand the area of the game, or seeing some equipment for the first time. Whether you like it or not, the person is pulled back. It’s like me wanting to use an equipment and the first time I’m seeing that equipment is probably maybe when I travel out and I’m not used to that kind of equipment. That means I’m at a disadvantage. We need a lot of exposure for the athletes and the right equipment. And I tell people, when it comes to sport, you can speak all the English that you want to speak and not getting it right. Sport is about structure, it’s about infrastructure. You know, the structure is different from infrastructure. Sorry to say, but I think we don’t have the right structure. We don’t have the right infrastructure to use, which is different from the structure itself. The infrastructure, I’m talking of the facilities, I’m talking about the equipment, the things that they need to use. In Nigeria, we don’t have enough. And the ones that we have, so many people don’t have access to it as they’re supposed to. So there are lots of problems.

The return of National Sports Commission; do you think this could help?

Yes, the establishment of the Sports Commission is significant. It must focus on infrastructure and preparing athletes to meet international standards. Understanding the politics of sports is essential. Proper preparation is crucial as we often wait until the last minute for funding. Other countries have already started their preparations for the next Olympics, while we are lagging behind. Timely financial support and good advice are essential for effective sports management. Thank God that the present president understands what it entails to actually put money into sport. But the president is not the only one that will do everything. They must give the president the right advice.

This is the ninth edition of Lagos Women Run. Tell us about the challenges?

Women Run is one of the greatest things happening to us as women. I won’t say it’s just for me, it’s for all of us. We’ve faced rough parts; beginning was like having a child. You wonder how it will grow and what it will become. We started Women Run somewhat as a joke, but we were motivated by the need for a platform where women could come together. I noticed that in Nigeria, most races featured men achieving better times. I asked myself, how do we encourage more women to participate? It was about more than just professional athletes; we wanted to include fun runners, those running for personal causes, and those simply wanting to celebrate themselves or connect with others. We aimed to put Lagos on the international map and celebrate our city and ourselves through running.

How tough was it initially?

It was tough. When we started in 2016, our main supporters are men. They encouraged us by suggesting routes and providing feedback. While organizing races, we discovered that many women were unfamiliar with certain landmarks in Lagos. This highlighted how our races were helping women learn about their city. We also noticed networking opportunities emerging, as women were reconnecting with friends they hadn’t seen in years. A memorable incident was when a runner bumped into the governor’s wife during a race, and she didn’t even realize it until later. This illustrated how our event transcends barriers, allowing women to connect with prominent figures and boosting their self-confidence. We recognized that we needed to put in more effort to make this a household name that people look forward to every year.

What has been the gain, especially for women?

Our goal is to ensure that women leave with valuable takeaways. This year’s theme is “More Than a Run.” We want participants to gain skills and knowledge that can help them put food on the table. We organize empowerment programs leading up to the event, including skill training. Many women have benefitted from these programs, and the turnout has been growing. Last year, we had to turn away participants because we reached capacity. One resource person we featured was a woman who developed a method of recycling waste into bricks, aligning with the UN’s sustainable development goals. We also celebrate women who have made significant achievements, like the three sisters who are all pilots. We aim to discover and celebrate women’s talents and create a sustainable environment where they can thrive.

What can you tell us about the young girl who attempted the Guinness World Record?

Recently, we discovered a young girl, Ololade Ayelabola, who attempted a 130km catwalk. Although she hadn’t yet received official certification, we felt it was important to celebrate her efforts. She’s a computer graduate from the University of Lagos and trained by running regularly, sometimes for over an hour. We made her our Brand Ambassador for this year to highlight her determination and inspire others.

As this is a prelude to the 10th edition, what should we expect?

We are thrilled about the upcoming 10th edition, as a lot of people have expressed their enthusiasm for what we’re doing. The chairman of the Lagos State Athletes Association has already started preparations. We plan to bring women from different regions to celebrate our achievements together. We’re also focusing on identifying prominent figures who can serve as role models for our participants, making them proud to be part of the Lagos Women Run. some of these women are the ones that we feel will come out from, it can be in any way, it can be from Nigeria, it can be outside Nigeria, it can be in other parts of the world, but we’re looking out for, we’re going to bring out some people that are going to be mentors, that are going to be people that women can be proud of, that are going to be people that will encourage women to make them understand that they can be better than who they are, that can encourage women. Those are the kind of people we’re looking at for the 10th edition and our preparation has commenced now.

As you prepare for the 10th edition of the Lagos Women Run, what are your main goals?

We are excited to be where we are and we are actively seeking mentors and role models from Nigeria and beyond. We want to highlight women who can inspire others, showing them that if they can achieve their goals, so can others. Our aim is to encourage women to strive for greatness and believe in their potential.

What specific preparations are underway for the 10th edition?

With only a few months until the event, our preparations are in full swing. We are committed to enhancing our community programs, particularly to support public schools. Instead of labeling anyone as “less-privileged,” I prefer to call them young individuals who need our support. We aim to do more for these young people, especially those with special needs, and explore establishing vocational training avenues that provide easy access to skills development.

