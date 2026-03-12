New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
It Was Her Time, Rotimi Salami Speaks On Allwell’s Death

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has broken his silence on the tragic death of his friend and colleague, Allwell Ademola, attributing her passing to timing.

In an interview with Oyinmomo TV, Salami stated that cardiac arrest can happen suddenly to anyone, regardless of health precautions.

Salami claims that the late actress, who had asthma, was very conscious of her health.

“I believe it was just her time. It’s simple: cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. Most people know she’s asthmatic, but she doesn’t joke with her health,” he said.

New Telegraph recalls that Ademola’s passing was announced on social media on December 27, 2025, and in January 2026, a burial ceremony and singing service were performed.

The late actress was later honoured by friends and coworkers in the film industry, who celebrated her legacy and talents.

