It was hard choosing 25 Eagles for AFCON –Pesiero

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro recently disclosed the formidable challenges he encountered while finalising the squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The coach expressed determination, asserting that Nigeria will strive to secure a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire, acknowledging the formidable competition ahead. He said this as the team’s camp opens in Abu Dhabi today before they fly out to Cote d’Ivoire for the tournament.

Most of the players are expected in camp on the first day. In an exclusive interview with NFF TV, Peseiro shared insights into the arduous process of squad selection, emphasizing the challenging nature of the task. Despite the difficulties, he affirmed the team’s commitment to pursuing victory in the continental tournament. Nigeria boasts three previous AFCON titles, the most recent one occurring a decade ago in South Africa.

“We will fight to win the AFCON even though it won’t be easy,” he said in an interview with the NFF TV. “Our group is not easy because we are up against Cote d’Ivoire, who have a g o o d squad and are playing at home.

“Equatorial Guinea reached the quarterfinal at the last AFCON, better than Nigeria, while Guinea Bissau beat us at home (in the qualifiers). “We have to be at our best in our training and in our matches. “The fans should stick with us because we will do the maximum for Nigeria.” “It was not easy to choose the 25 players (for the final squad) and hope they play for us,” he said while explaining that over 70 players were monitored over a period of time in this respect. They open their campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan