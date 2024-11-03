It was easy connecting with my husband despite tribe differences –Ochuko

Share

You are married to a Yoruba man. How easy or how difficult it has been for you?

It has been easy for me because the tribe doesn’t really matter. In my life, I’ve only dated an Urhobo man once, and that relationship didn’t last. I’ve been dating a Yoruba man, so it was easy to connect with my husband. Ultimately, there’s no real difference; what truly matters is the person, not their tribe.

Let’s discuss the 2024 competition. Some players have left the club—some for better opportunities, while others were called up to the national team or invited to state league teams. Would you say this impacted the team’s ability to gel in the early stages?

Yes, I would say it was somewhat challenging. The MVP from last year’s event, Regina, left when she received a scholarship and travelled, which led to the departure of a couple of players. I couldn’t stop them. We then began searching for new players to fill those gaps, but everyone else was also on the lookout for players. It was not easy.

So, I decided to approach the situation the same way we did last year. During last year’s event, we also struggled to find new players, but we managed to play with what we had. I informed the team that we would stick to the same format as last year and simply work with the players available to us. We needed to understand that no one else would come to play for us; it was up to us to make it happen.

We started rigorous training the week before our trip, as that week is always our most serious training session. Unfortunately, shortly before the tournament, I received a call saying that the Lagos State team, preparing for the Youth Games, needed some of our players. I was concerned, especially because one of the girls had just joined us and hadn’t yet adjusted to our style of play. I felt she was crucial for our success, but they insisted they had already registered her and that if they didn’t have her, they would have to withdraw from the tournament. Reluctantly, I allowed her to go, along with two other starting players.

The same situation occurred with the team going to the U-18 tournament. I wondered how they could schedule tournaments at the same time as qualifiers, knowing some teams were using underage players who wanted to represent Nigeria. Who was I to stand in the way of their progress? So I had to let them go as well.

As a result, we went to Akure without three of our starters and an additional five players. However, the two who went for the U-18 game joined us just a day before we started. We played and lost to the Dolphins by one point and to First Bank by one point as well. Surprisingly, we also lost to Delta, one of the weaker teams, by either 12 or 13 points—I can’t recall the exact figure; it was indeed a full loss.

That being said, I don’t believe the absence of my players was the sole reason for our defeats. Losing by just one point meant we were in contention. Even without my three key players, we could have won against Delta and Dolphins. The loss to First Bank felt like we gave up at the last minute. Therefore, I can’t completely attribute our losses to the players who were missing; we underestimated Delta, and for First Bank, we let our guard down at the end.

What is the preparation for the African Premier Club competition in Liberia?

We are still working on it. We started training on Monday, giving the girls a two-day break after the final in Lagos. They had Friday, Saturday, and Sunday off, and then we resumed training on Monday. This week, we continued our training.

Some of my players are ineligible due to age restrictions, so we need to seek out players from other teams to fill those gaps. We are preparing for the upcoming competition and believe we can compete well against the other teams. That’s what we are working at.

