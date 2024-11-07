IT Upgrade: Zenith Bank Assures Customers Of Quality Service

Share

Zenith Bank Plc has assured its teeming customers of exceptional service delivery and improved customer experience following the successful completion of its information technology infrastructure upgrade.

In a statement made available to the media, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, expressed her immense gratitude to all customers of the bank for their patience and support during its recent IT infrastructure migration to a new and more robust operating system.

Emphasising the bank’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service experience, Dame Adaora said: “We undertook such an extensive endeavor in other to better position Zenith Bank Plc for improved service delivery to all our valued customers and provide memorable banking experiences at all our touchpoints,” adding that the bank now has one of the best technology infrastructure in the Nigerian banking industry, and is well positioned to ensure customers experience exceptional service delivery going forward.

Zenith Bank has continued to distinguish itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service offering, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

The bank has remained a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions.

The bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the 15th consecutive year in the 2024 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker Magazine.

