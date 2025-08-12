It Took Tough Decisions to Form Coalition Under ADC –Ogar

Dr John Ogar is the Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Cross River State. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he speaks on the opposition coalition and plans by the ADC to build structures and take over power both at the national level and in the state

As the chairman of ADC in Cross River State, can you take us through the story of the party?

ADC is a pan-African party that has been up to 20 years in existence and we believe that Nigeria and Africa can be super powers in the world. That’s part of our manifesto.

People who have come to align with us to form a coalition said they had gone through other parties’ manifestos but did not see those things that our party has. According to them, they went through the constitution and manifestos of over 15 other parties and ADC stood out as the best.

We are a party that pays attention to intellectualism and we try to harness the best to get the party working. ADC is a party that believes in the strength of the youths, but the wisdom of the elders.

ADC is sensitive to gender. It is 35 per cent men, 35 per cent women. The elders take the rest of the percentage to play an advisory role but give youths and women strong positions. So basically, that’s ADC for everyone.

Challenging an incumbent isn’t really easy. How does your party hope to succeed and take over power in 2027?

We have strategies but the mobilization has just started. Currently, we are still at the structural arrangements. Once we are done with the structural arrangements, we will get down to strategies. In any case, we cannot disclose our strategies because once you do that, you have exposed your strength.

We are working to ensure that all interests are accommodated and to put together a plan to fix Nigeria. Right now, there is a structure that we are putting in place from the national down to the ward level. There’s a conversation that is going on to ensure that we have structure that will stand the test of time.

Before the coalition, we had competent people among us but because the party is bigger now, we have to fuse into each other to make a bigger bunch. So, we are still going through restructuring. However, the policy documents are being developed at the national level. Our policy plan has mandatory provision for continuity.

If you look at what Donald Duke did during his tenure as governor in Cross River State, others were expected to continue from where he stopped. But like you know, those who came after him did their own thing because there wasn’t a transitional development plan that they met on ground.

ADC’s government will value continuity as a result of the plan that is being developed at national and state levels. Some of our development plans may take 20 or 30 years, but the important thing to note is that whoever comes after, will have to follow those plans in order to bring even development to every nook and crannies of the Nigerian society.

There was a time in this country, to be precise, during Shehu Shagari’s administration between 1979 and 1983, when chairmen of political parties were literarily more powerful than their presidential candidates or even the president in such a way that they could call the president to order any time he breached the constitution of the party.

Do you have such provision in your constitution?

I want to tell you something. In South Africa, during the presidential campaign, the party sends people to present the party’s manifesto and ideals in parliament. They look at where the got the highest votes and pick somebody from there to go to the parliament.

That means that it is the party that goes to the parliament and not an individual and the person will propound the ideals of the party and work towards ensuring the propagation of the manifesto of the party.

That’s the system. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, we have a dysfunctional system where an individual is more powerful than the institution. So, in ADC, we are going to rejig the system and make the institution more powerful than the individual.

How is the party coping with politicians who are moving into ADC. Are you anticipating any friction?

Before Senator David Mark came in, those of us at the National Executive Committee (NEC) had to sit down and make some approvals and took some difficult decisions.

We were approached by the ruling party to truncate their coming in, but we refused. I’m not just talking about the national level, even at the state chairmen level.

But Senator Mark, when he came in, said everybody must be carried along and we have a sharing formula which we are sticking to and which we believe will turn around the fortunes of this country.