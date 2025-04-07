IT Provider Appoints Egbe As MD

Share

Techtron Systems Limited, a leading IT solutions provider based in Ikoyi, Lagos, has appointed Chukwudi Egbe as its Managing Director.

Egbe is a dynamic and results-driven professional who brings over 15 years of experience in IT product and solution sales, sales force management, people management, and key account management to his new position.

His extensive expertise, combined with a passion for innovation, will position Techtron Systems Limited for significant growth and strategic expansion in the IT sector.

Under Egbe’s leadership, Techtron Systems Limited will continue to solidify its position as a top-tier provider of cutting-edge IT infrastructure services and solutions across West Africa and beyond.

Egbe’s remarkable career trajectory has earned him numerous local and international awards, including a Commendation Letter for Outstanding Performance in Retail Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, the Best Salesman Award at Computer Warehouse Group Plc, the Aspire Award for Business Growth Contribution at Business Connexion Nigeria, and the Cisco Winners Cycle Award (Best Sales Rep in West Africa).

Prior to joining Techtron Systems Limited, Egbe served as Sales Director at Ouranos Technologies Limited from May 2020 to February 2025, where he played a pivotal role in developing and executing sales strategies to enhance the company’s competitive edge.

His tenure was marked by a strong focus on client acquisition, key account management, and innovative sales approaches, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term profitability.

Egbe has also served in several multinational companies, including CWG Plc as Business Director, Starlink (a Dubai-based IT security company) as Senior Business Development Manager for West Africa, and Business Connexion Nigeria as Head of Sales for FSI/Manufacturing/SMEs.

“Techtron Systems Limited provides comprehensive IT solutions for business applications and core infrastructure, including systems and storage, data centers, enterprise-wide communication, and networking,” says Egbe.

“Our deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and flexible delivery models empower clients to optimize their IT investments through scalable and secure solutions.”

The company focuses on IT infrastructure and consulting, delivering robust systems for enterprise-wide communication and networking.

It also specializes in cybersecurity solutions, offering end-to-end security services to identify, prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats.

In addition, the company provides cloud security and data protection, including solutions such as Zscaler Cloud Security, to safeguard Office 365 and other cloud applications, among other services.

