February 5, 2026
‘It Is Not Wrong For Pastors To Get Tattoos’- Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Pere Egbi, has defended the founder and Senior Pastor of David Christian Centre, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo‘s decision to get a tattoo.

Speaking on the development that had made social media abuzz in the past few days, Pere noted that the tattoo doesn’t make him less of a pastor.

He pointed out that other pastors have their own unconventional styles, such as braids, dreadlocks, or earrings, saying reactions to Pastor Kingsley’s tattoos were inconsistent and a bit unfair.

He, however, said that some individuals deemed “carnal” may surprise everyone in heaven, stressing that people often misjudge others.

He wrote, “I see nothing wrong with a Pastor getting tattoos. We have Pastors with braids, dreadlocks, Pastors who wear earrings, and who jerrycurl their hair!

“Some people would be amazed at the people they’d see in heaven. People, most of y’all write off here on earth as carnal. Some are in for a rude awakening.”

