It Is More Difficult To Be A Monarch Than Being  Gov – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has said that it is easier to function as a Governor than as a monarch.

According to Adeola Oloko, Media Aide to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, this was said while receiving Oba Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru, Lagos state, in the Monarch’s Bodija, Ibadan residence, Monday afternoon.

Oba Ladoja, who was Oyo State’s former Governor, noted that whereas the government has coercive powers, monarchs do not. The Olubadan contended further that there is no definable pattern of funding for monarchs, whereas this is not so with the Government.

According to him, there is an imperative to give a constitutional role for traditional rulers, given our closeness to the grassroots. He stated further that the expectation of the people concerning the Olubadan stool is very high, with a very massive jurisdiction.

Said he: “This is why we think outside the box in order not to let our people with very high expectations down”.

The Olubadan recalled with nostalgia his years in Lagos, particularly Lagos Island, adding that it was worthwhile.

Earlier, the Oniru, Oba Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, had extolled the virtues of Olubadan. The Oniru, who was himself a former Commissioner in Lagos State, told Oba Ladoja how exciting and challenging it seems for a former public office holder to function as a monarch.

Those who joined the Olubadan to welcome Oniru included: Ekarun Balogun, High Chief Sharafadeen Alli and former Senate Leader, Agbaakin Olubadan, Chief Teslim Folarin. The Oniru was accompanied by many chiefs and aides.