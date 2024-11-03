It is endgame for school children’s abduction –CP Ogunlowo

Share

In response to the continued kidnap of school children across the country, the IGP recently established the School Protection Squad. Okey Maduforo speaks with Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, who is the National Coordinator School Protection Squad.

You were in Anambra for two days to launch the Schools Protection Squad. What informed this idea?

You are aware that in recent years, Nigeria has faced major security challenges including attacks on schools and other learning places, leading to school closures and negatively affecting host communities as well as increasing the number of out-of-school children in the country.

Government, recognizing its responsibility to create a safer and more secure learning environment, has taken steps in this direction. On 31st December, 2019, the Federal Government formally signed the Safe School declaration document to signal the country’s commitment to its implementation alongside 118 member countries.

To further demonstrate the resolve to address the serious challenges posed by conflict and insecurity to safe schools, in consultation with local and global stakeholders, the Ministry of Finance conveyed a high-level forum on April 20, 2021 to address the menace of attacks on education on a holistic and sustainable basis by creating innovative sources of funding through federal, state and local governments.

Also, between October 25th and 27th 2021, Nigeria hosted the 4th international conference on safe school declaration in Abuja to rally support for the program and assess progress in achieving various commitments to protect schools and children from further attacks.

Furtherance to these activities, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance, in active consultation and collaboration with states, local governments and critical agencies of government developed a mid-term national plan on financing safe schools for the period 2023 to 2026.

In 2024, the Federal Government launched the Safe School Initiative to enable children affected by conflicts and insecurity to continue with their education unhindered. This plan, launched alongside other key policy documents, including the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools as well as the Minimum Standard for Safe Schools was formally introduced in December 2022 by the Ministers of Finance and Education.

How would handle this renovation in view of the gray areas of security in the country?

We have a clear cut comprehensive plan, which adopts a ‘whole-society approach’, began full implementation in 2023 with the establishment of the first Safe School Response Coordination Centre, which will be replicated across all states and local governments for rapid response and information dissemination.

Today’s event, Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities, aligns with the national plan on financing safe schools in Nigeria.

The plan has a national investment response aimed at protecting schools, learners, teachers and non-teaching staff from attacks in Nigeria and was designed to achieve measurable outcomes such as reducing the number of out of school children and improving Nigeria’s rating in the human capital index in the long run. Similarly, the policy also provides guidelines and a framework for ensuring safe and secure learning environments in schools nationwide.

For instance, there is this guideline of strengthening security resilience and integrate host communities into the security architecture in the protection of education. We ensure that we enhance the school community’s capacity to protect education and also create an effective and efficient national school security and emergency response infrastructure. We also try to enhance the capacity of security agencies to gather intelligence, prevent, and respond to attacks on education and also provide assistance to survivors of attacks on education.

Why the choice of Anambra State out of other states in South-East?

Well, it is not out of any particular reason and it could be any state but we chose Anambra state because of its strategic nature and that is an indication that it has been launched in the geopolitical zone. Besides, the level of school enrollment in Anambra state is indeed remarkable hence the choice of the state.

Also, the implementation of the plan is in phases with Anambra State being one of the pilot states. The right to education is central to social and economic progress, and investment in education is an investment in human capital development.

These policies, programmes and activities are in line with current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force to protect lives and property, which Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is vigorously pursuing.

How about funding of this operation?

This is a special security arrangement and we have taken pains to understudy the expected challenges in the course of protecting our school children. That area cannot be made public because it is a security matter but be rest assured that we have everything in place in terms of logistics and others.

But we cannot really make it without the participation of the host communities. This is in the area of information gathering which the community has to come in fully and we have Traditional Rulers and President Generals of Communities that must work with us. Also the teachers have roles to play in that regard because the teachers are the closest to the school children and the school environment.

But people would be afraid to relay information to security operatives?

Yes, you are talking about confidentiality and I wish to assure Nigerians that the confidentiality of informants is guaranteed.

We have measures put in place for that and we do not need to say everything that we are going to do. Security is everybody’s business and security operatives cannot succeed without the information of those on the ground and you know that they are not magicians.

How does the state governments and local governments come into this?

Yes, the state governments in the country are aware of this and they are already making their own input. You were here the first day when the Deputy Governor represented the governor and the Anambra state government has been working harmoniously with security operatives in the state. We also commend Gov Charles Soludo for providing us with all that it takes to commence this process and same with other governors across the country. It is our strong belief that by this time next year we should be counting our successes about the Schools Protection Squad.

