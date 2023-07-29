It Is Difficult To Get Help As Female Boxer –Gbadamosi

She made history as the first Nigerian female boxer to win an international title after winning the African Boxing Union super-bantamweight title, in Ghana. Dija as Adijat Gbadamosi is fondly called spoke with CHARLES OGUNDIYA about her aspiration for the future. Excerpts:

Becoming the first woman to win an inter- national title for Nigeria, going into the right, what was going through your mind and how does it feel, winning the ABU title?

I felt confident while going for the fight because I had trained very hard and I didn’t want to go there and lose the opportunity that my manager gave me to fight for the ABU title. Initially I was not even supposed to fight for the title yet, but because of the confidence my manager had in me, I was put forward for it and able to knock my opponent out. Words cannot explain how happy I am to have this title.

How does it feel to be a champion?

I feel great and happy that I have now become the new super-bantamweight cham- pion and the first Nigeria female boxer to get the title. I did not have any doubts that I could defeat her (Zimbabwean Patience Mastara) and I proved it with the knockout.

It is not so much about getting to the top, but the hardwork starts when you get there and how to remain there, what are your plans to achieve this?

I have to continue training and now that I have this title I have to train harder than before because I have to defend this title and it’s going to be very hard work.

Why did you choose boxing out of all the sports?

Seriously I don’t have any reason for choosing boxing. I just saw people training and I loved it. I went to my parents and told them that I wanted to box. They asked me why and I said I didn’t know why. I just loved the way they were training and I wanted to join them. That was how I joined them and continue till today.

Definitely no parents will love to see their beautiful daughter been punched, did they support your choice of career?

They didn’t have a choice, they have to support what I love. They can’t decide what career I will choose for myself.

How has it been since you started as a boxer?

It has not been an easy journey but we thank God. The good thing that is happening now is that it’s going well for me, my career is now on upward swing, that alone continues to give me joy.

As a boxer, how do you relate with people around you? Do people stay away from you, especially your friends?

Not really because most people don’t believe I’m a boxer because of my stature and the way I look, they don’t see me as a boxer. People always believe as a boxer I should have cuts on my eye from punches. One thing they don’t understand is that I am not a street fighter and it’s street fighters that normally have cuts.

You are beautiful and surely you will have guys coming towards you, how do they react knowing that you are a boxer?

Some of them are scared but some are not. They say that I can’t beat them. But the truth is I cannot involve myself in any brawl because of my career.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation whereby you will need to fight someone out there and not in the ring?

You are not allowed to be fighting on the street. I don’t have issues with anyone, I go on my own. I always try my best to stay away from trouble and not allow anyone to make me angry.

What is your impression about boxing in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s boxing has not been going well. Some promoters have been trying to make the boxers work, but the support is not really there as expected.

What has been the challenges faced as a woman athlete? Do you think women are been protected enough?

No. There are a lot of things that always happen for the female boxers. People that want to help will be like you have to give me something if you want me to help you. It has happened to me so many times. Sometimes I say to them if you are the one to help me you won’t be asking for such. It has been a lot of delicate situations. Most female athletes go through such and I pray one day it will end.

When you find yourself in such a situation, how do you always manage?

Sometimes when I face such a situation, I go home and cry. My brother, Mutiu, always encourages me because at some point I wanted to give up. He keeps telling me that for me to have invested all my time and energy, I should not give up.

Often times he will be like, you know you didn’t learn any other trade apart from this, so I should not give up. So that’s when I buckled up and continued training and was eventually signed up by Monarch Promotions. It is a privilege for me. I am very happy.

Are you an advocate of equal pay for men and women boxers?

Yes. For now Men are getting better pay than the women, so I will love both genders to be getting the same pay.

What would you say was your best moment as a boxer?

When I first traveled for my amateur fight. I just did my passport and I didn’t believe I would be selected for the national amateur championship in Morocco in 2018. My first fight was against a Moroccan boxer.

My coach was discouraging me that if I don’t beat the Moroccan boxer well, that will be the end. He however told me to add more pressure and energy in the fight for it to be given to me.

When they lifted my hands up, and announced that I was the winner I was very happy because I didn’t train for the fight. I just trained for two weeks because I was writing my WAEC then. I was happy.

You wrote your WAEC in 2018, any plans to further again especially now that you are a pro?

In 2018 I planned to further more and then my dad passed away, and since then I haven’t gone back. But maybe next year I have plans to continue.

If you had not been a boxer, what would you have done?

I don’t know seriously because I have devoted everything to boxing, so I don’t see myself doing any other thing.

Who has been your toughest opponent?

The girl I fought at the Olympics. At the final that got me the silver. Martina La Piana from Italy, she didn’t even allow me to get to her, she was punching me from every corner without giving me a chance.

How did you come about the signing with Monarch Promotions?

People say that you have to know someone before getting something done. There was someone that introduced me to the organisation, he was the one that actually wanted to sign me, it was at that time that Monarch was trying to sign some top boxers, he told them about me, that I am a good boxer. That was how I got signed.

Going forward, what are your aspirations?

I want to become a champion, the first Nigerian to have a world title. I’m looking forward to it and working so hard towards achieving that.