IT Horizons Partners Sophos To Champion Cyber Resilience In Africa

A leading technology solutions group, IT Horizons, in collaboration with its long-standing partner, Sophos, has continued to advance conversations around cybersecurity resilience across Africa.

Recently, the two organizations hosted a workshop themed “Beyond Protection: The Future of Cyber Resilience” at the Four Points by Sheraton, bringing together IT leaders, security experts, and business executives to explore evolving cyber threats, the rise of AI-driven attacks, and the need for resilience in digital operations.

Participants examined the inevitability of cyberattacks and outages, with discussions centered on the importance of minimizing downtime through proactive defense and business continuity strategies.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Olusegun Enitan Dada reaffirmed IT Horizons’ commitment to strengthening the continent’s digital defenses.

“IT Horizons is committed to ensuring that businesses in Africa are not only protected but truly resilient in the face of today’s dynamic threat landscape,” he said. “This workshop reflects our vision of helping enterprises safeguard operations, inspire trust, and sustain growth even in turbulent digital times.”

The sessions featured expert insights into Sophos’ advanced security technologies, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and AI-powered defense systems, while emphasizing the role of proactive cybersecurity strategies in data protection, compliance, and reputation management.

Christopher Odutola, Solutions Engineer at Sophos, noted that cybercriminals are increasingly deploying AI-driven tactics to bypass traditional defenses.

“Through our collaboration with IT Horizons, we aim to help businesses across Africa strengthen their security posture with adaptive solutions that ensure continuity and confidence, no matter the threat,” he said.

Mr. Joseph Oloyede, Chief Business Officer at IT Horizons, also highlighted the central role of resilience in digital transformation.

“Our partnership with Sophos underscores our commitment to equipping African businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyber disruptions while continuing to deliver value to their customers,” he stated.

Sophos Regional Manager for West Africa, Jimi Falaiye, added that the partnership has consistently produced high-impact knowledge sessions addressing critical cybersecurity areas such as threat detection, ransomware defense, cloud security, and data protection.

The workshop is part of IT Horizons’ broader mission to empower organizations across Nigeria, Ghana, and the African continent with robust solutions that foster growth, innovation, and resilience in the digital era.

Others in attendance included Mr. Stephen Asishana, Head of Sales and Business Development; Mr. Barry Awure, Technical Sales Manager at IT Horizons; and Ms. Sandra Nnadozie, Territory Account Manager – West Africa, Sophos.