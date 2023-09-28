IT Expert Tells Tinubu To Improve Internet Infrastructure In Nigeria

A Digital Information Expert, Dr. Olusola Salami has urged President Bola Tinubu to Improve internet infrastructure for efficient data handling in the country.

Dr. Olusola, who spoke with journalists recently via Zoom, said they also should focus on solving local problems with data and machine learning.

Salami, who has developed several applications and payment systems integration in the African Financial Sector, advised that they support AI and data-focused startups and innovation by developing a long-term national AI and data strategy and establishing regulatory frameworks for AI and data governance.

The Expert, who embarked upon a Ph.D. education with a research focus on “Modelling a Multi-Channel Messaging Framework: A Machine Learning Approach,

concluded that with this the Government can leverage and create synergy between existing data platforms like BVN, NIN and the National Passport database to improve credit access and security in the country.

“The government can also Improve internet infrastructure for efficient data handling and also focus on solving local problems with data and machine learning.

“Furthermore Government should support AI and data-focused startups and innovation by developing a long-term national AI and data strategy and establishing regulatory frameworks for AI and data governance.

“With this, the Government can leverage and create synergy between existing data platforms like BVN, NIN and National Passport database to improve credit access and security in the country.” He said.

In May 2014, he was elevated to the Development Team Manager for Finacle/Bespoke Applications position due to his dedication and steadfastness, attaining over 14 professional certifications across Microsoft, Oracle, Service Management Systems and AWS Cloud Platforms.

Working with First Bank equipped him with a PAN African experience and an understanding of integrating core banking systems and other IT systems to realise Financial benefits/synergies for the Bank’s 6 African Subsidiaries (Anglo and Francophone Countries).

Sola’s dedication to the Information Technology environment geared him to a postgraduate study in Computing (MSc.) with a focus on the thesis titled “A Technical Framework for the Design and Development of a Multi-Channel Messaging Platform” at the University of South Africa” one of the leading universities in Africa, also Nelson Mandela’s Alma Mater.

His proposed framework and contribution to the academic world earned him a Distinction – Summa Cum Laude on graduation.