Isyaku Rabiu Varsity Commences 2023/2024 Academic Year

The former Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), and the Vice Chancellor, Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu University, in Kano, Professor AbduRasheed Garba, has announced the preparedness of the Institution to commence its 2023/2024 academic session with 16 undergraduate programs.

Given an update on the University’s preparations for the take-off of academic activities on Tuesday, the University Don uses the opportunity to commemorate with Muslim Umma over Maulad the Birth Day of the Prophet of Islam.

“Let me begin by informing you that the University is finally set to begin the admission processes. We have secured an account in the Central Admissions Processing Systems (CAPS), which is on the portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

However the Management of the Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University, KHAIRUN, Kano rejoiced with Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the birth of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW).

A statement by Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulrashid Garba described the legacy of Prophet of Islam as perfect example for mankind and complete mercy to humanity, urged Muslims to reflect on the significant of the occasion.

While talking on the Academic Calendar year of the University, he said, “this however, has to await the outcomes of our technical and professional engagements with the National Universities Commission (NUC), which have also reached an advanced stage. Our gratitude and appreciation to these two very important partners in our progress”.

The University named after the father of Multi-billion and president of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu is scheduled to take-off with Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences and Computing; Faculty of Science and Faculty of Engineering.

Accordingly, courses in the faculties include Industrial Chemistry; Microbiology; Biotechnology; Biochemistry; Forensic Science; Mathematics and Computer Science.

Other under graduate programs are Cyber Security; Software Engineering; Physics with Electronics, Electrical Engineering; Computer Engineering; and B. Eng. Mechatronics Engineering.