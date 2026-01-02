ISWAP Threatens Nigerian Christians, Burns Down Village In Adamawa

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has continued to wreak havoc on Christian communities in Northeast, Nigeria.

This comes as ISWAP burned down a Christian village in Adamawa State. A security expert, Brant Philip, disclosed this yesterday in a viral video released by the terrorists.

“ISWAP released an image of one of the Christian villages in Adamawa State burning, alongside a statement saying that all Christians in Nigeria are legitimate targets, and they have an opportunity to ‘spare their blood’ by converting to Islam or paying the jizyah tax to ISWAP,” Brant Philip wrote on X.

The move is perceived as retaliation for recent joint airstrikes by the Nigerian and United States military against a terrorist enclave in Sokoto State. Recently the US President, Donald Trump, announced that the US military launched airstrikes against terrorists in Sokoto State in his quest to curtail what he claims is targeted killings in Nigeria.