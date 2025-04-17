ISWAP Threatening Customs Operations At Niger Border

Share

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Bashir Adeniyi yesterday expressed concern over the presence of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in the Babanna/ Benin Republic border in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

He described their activities as a grave threat to national security and customs operations. Adeniyi said these during a working visit to the Niger/Kogi Area Command.

Represented by Assistant Comptroller General Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, he said customs officers narrowly escaped an ISWAP ambush after seizing 500 jerrycans of fuel from smugglers allegedly supplying terrorists.

Adeniyi said: “ISWAP fighters are active in the Babanna border area, just as Lakurawa bandits are in Kebbi and Boko Haram controls the Borno area. “These are non-Nigerians living in our midst, and citizens must report suspicious activities.”

He added: “Three of our officers were recently killed in Bashaka, Kebbi State. They were given a surprise attack. They shelled them, burnt their vehicles and shot at all of them. Three officers died.”

The NCS chief also called for strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure seamless border patrol and combat the smuggling of crude oil across borders.

He said aircraft and other aerial surveillance equipment have been procured to support ground patrol operations.

