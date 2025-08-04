ISWAP Terrorists Kill Kinnari Village Head In Borno Community

Suspected fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), have killed the Village head of Kinnari, a remote community in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a post yesterday by counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama via X, the attack occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 1, when the insurgents stormed the village and shot the traditional ruler, Goni Kinnari, 65, dead.

Following the incident, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and local hunters, quickly mobilised to the area and repelled the attackers.

The body of the slain village head was evacuated to the General Hospital in Damasak, where he was confirmed dead. His remains were later handed over to his family for burial according to Islamic rites.

Security operatives have since intensified patrols in and around Kinnari village to forestall further attacks and reassure residents.