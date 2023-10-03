ISWAP Kills Two, Abducts Two Traditional Rulers In Fresh Borno Attack

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group has reportedly attacked Borno State and abducted two traditional rulers and four other individuals.

New Telegraph gathered that during the attack which occurred in the Damboa Local Government Area of the state, two persons lost their lives.

It was further gathered that the terrorists launched their assault on Burum, a secluded village 20 kilometres along the Damboa/Biu highway.

According to multiple sources, the attack is suspected to be a retaliatory action against the community.

A source revealed that the ISWAP fighters returned to the village and abducted individuals in retaliation for information about their movements being disclosed to the military.

It was gathered that troops had conducted an ambush in the region on the previous Thursday, resulting in the death of an undisclosed number of ISWAP terrorists.

“They forcefully took two traditional rulers (Wakinlin Lawan and Bulama of Burum village), the representatives who stood in for Ward Head and Village Head, respectively. Since their abduction, we haven’t heard of their whereabouts.

“They blamed the villagers for leaking information to the troops who had earlier ambushed and killed an unspecified number of ISWAP fighters in the general area.

“It is four days now, we are seriously worried about their safety and this ugly development. We are begging the government to intervene,” the source reportedly said.

Earlier, ISWAP terrorists allegedly carried out attacks on two villages on Sunday night. These attacks resulted in the death of two individuals and left several others with varying degrees of injuries in Damboa villages.

A member of a local vigilante group, who provided information to journalists regarding the attack, disclosed that five individuals were abducted by the assailants during the nighttime assault.

“In Mugule village, one was killed, three abducted and one other sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen on Sunday night.

Also, in another Azir village, one person was killed, one wounded and two equally taken by the attackers two days ago,” a vigilante source revealed.