ISWAP Kills 9 Soldiers, Imam, Abducts Scores Of Women In Borno Village

No fewer than 10 persons, including nine soldiers, were killed, and scores of women abducted when terrorists of Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), attacked Ngoshe Town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesday night.

It was learnt that the terrorists stormed the remote village in their numbers and launched the attack shortly after residents broke their fast in the Muslims holy month of Ramadan.

A security source, who spoke with a journalist, disclosed that the invaders were heavily armed with anti-aircraft guns, targeting military and civilians JTF, before moving into the community.

The source added that the terrorists outnumbered and overpowered the troops with superior firepower during the assault, resulting in the killing of soldiers and the burning down of the base.

He said, “They came and ransacked the entire Ngoshe Community, killing the nine soldiers and Chief Imam as well as abducting scores of women and children. “As I am speaking to you now, the entire people of Ngoshe have fled into the bushes, and nobody is left in the village.

It was devastating and sad.” A top CJTF source also said that the terrorists destroyed a military armoured personnel vehicle, some logistics, and substantial parts of the village, forcing hundreds of villagers to flee their homes.