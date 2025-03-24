New Telegraph

March 24, 2025
March 24, 2025
Istanbul Mayor Formally Arrested, Charged

The mayor of the Turkish city of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been formally arrested and charged with corruption.

Imamoglu, a rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on Wednesday, days before he was due to be selected as a 2028 presidential candidate.

Imamoglu denies the allegations, and protests against his detention – some of the largest the country has seen in more than a decade – have raged on for four nights, reports the BBC.

Erdogan, for his part, has condemned the unrest and accused Imamoglu’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of trying to “disturb the peace and polarise our people”.

