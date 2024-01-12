ISSUP Nigeria Appoints Moses Editorial Board, Webinar Team Member

A popular Gender Issues/ Child Rights advocate and Publisher of Gat- mash News, Ms Theresa Mo- ses, has been appointed as member, Editorial and Webinar Team of The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals, the host association for the International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals, better known as ISSUP Nigeria chapter.

In the letter of appointment, President of ISSUP Nigeria Chapter, Dr Martin O Agwogie, said the offer is in recognition of Ms Moses’ dedication and commitment to the promotion of substance use prevention and treatment initiatives through the years, adding: “Her impactful storytelling and advocacy aligns seamlessly with the goals of IS- SUP Nigeria Chapter.”

Theresa Moses, who boasts over a decade of invaluable experience across print and new media, was appointed along other professionals, namely: Messrs Mitchell Jarikre Ofoyeju, Emmanuel Akpan, and Dr Emeodu Elijah Nwabueze, under the leadership of Mr Ejikeme McBishop Ogueji, head, The Editorial and Webinar Team. The appointment which has initial two-year tenure is renewable based on merit and performance.