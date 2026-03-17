Issues, Possibilities, Challenges In The Electoral Act 2026 (4)

Administrative fee for party registration

The membership, organisation, and operations of political parties remain the weakest aspects of Nigeria’s electoral and democratic processes.

Some political parties behave as if they are the personal property of their founders, and these individuals have opposed, and continue to oppose, efforts to organise congresses, conventions, and meetings to elect new leaders. This is mainly due to Nigeria’s liberal party registration regime.

Registering a political party in Nigeria is simple. Supporters can rent an office anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It doesn’t matter whether the office is a duplex, a bungalow, or just a single room. The only requirement is that it is an office located in Abuja.

The size of the staff before registration does not matter. It makes no difference whether they are permanent or temporary staff. A large sign indicating the group, association, or organisation is enough.

All other requirements in the Con- stitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), other than having an office in the FCT, are merely formalities that can be easily adopted from the constitution and the goals of existing parties.

Securing one person from each of two-thirds of the States of the Federation to serve on the Party’s National Executive Committee is also relatively simple. This explains the proliferation of parties. It has nothing to do with liberalising the party registration system.

The architects of the constitution deliberately designed Nigerian parties to be national in scope. They did not want ethnic or religious parties, or parties that functioned solely in one region of the country.

To control the growth of political parties, the National Assembly, under section 75(6) of the Electoral Act, 2026, has set an application fee of N50,000,000 for registration as a political party. No application for party registration will be processed until proof of payment of the administrative fee of N50,000,000 is provided.

Although the fee may seem high, it is meant for registering a political party intending to contest for power, not for an ordinary group or association. Those not prepared to run political parties can still make a difference by staying in groups, societies, or associations. The framers of the constitution envisage national-based political parties, not commercial enterprises for hire.

Party membership register

Before section 77 of the Electoral Act, 2026, came into force, the Electoral Act, 2022, required parties to submit their membership registers to the electoral management body but did not specify penalties or con- sequences for non-compliance.

Specifically, section 77(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 states that every registered political party must keep a register of its members in both physical and digital formats. Section 77(3) also mandates that each political party must provide such a register to the Commission at least 30 days before the scheduled date for the party’s primaries, congresses, or conventions.

However, the Electoral Act 2026 now mandates that each party maintain a digital register of its members, including their names, genders, dates of birth, addresses, states, local government areas, wards, polling units, National Identification Numbers, and photographs, available in both printed and electronic formats.

Upon registration, every member will receive a membership card. Each political party must submit this register to the Commission no later than 21 days before the scheduled date of primaries, congresses, or conventions. Only members listed in the register are eligible to vote and be voted for in party primaries, congresses, and conventions.

A political party must not use any register other than the one submitted to the Commission for these events. A party that fails to submit the membership register within the required timeframe shall be ineligible to field a candidate for that election.

What has changed between 2021 and 2026 that necessitates removing indirect primaries from the Electoral Act, 2026? Is the indirect primary no longer recognised as part of internationally accepted electoral practices?

Before the amendment, some individuals belonged to multiple parties and held membership cards for existing political groups. They attended meetings of all these parties and enjoyed the benefits of membership. During elections, some of them acted as party agents for more than one political party. This undermines the integrity of the party system.

Furthermore, during primaries, some individuals switch parties. They hold tickets for certain parties in case they lose their primary or the party does not clear them to contest.

This seasonal migration confuses party members, clouds party aims and objectives, and diminishes the importance of party loyalty. That is why amendments to section 77 of the Electoral Act and the imposition of sanctions for party indiscipline are important.

It is also vital that those seeking justice do so with clean hands. Enforcing sanctions for dual membership is essential, and penalising defection, which amounts to a treasonable offence against voters, is even more crucial as it equates to gaining and retaining power through illegal means not envisaged by the constitution.

Party primaries

The Electoral Act, 2026, abolished indirect primaries as a method for political parties to elect candidates. It permits only direct primaries and the consensus method for parties to select or nominate candidates.

This contrasts with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, which allow par- ties to choose the direct, indirect, or consensus method for electing or selecting their candidates.

Remember that on November 19, 2021, the National Assembly submitted the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 to President Muhammadu Buhari for his approval; the President declined approval, marking the fifth time he had done so.

One of the aims of the bill is to amend Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 to remove the provision for conducting indirect primaries in the nomination of party candidates, so that in future, candidates can only be selected through direct primaries.

In the letter titled: ‘Withholding of assent to Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021’, Buhari stated that he received advice from relevant ministries, departments, and agencies of the Federal Government and also carefully examined the electoral bill in light of the current realities in the country.

He noted that, as a result of the review, the conduct of elections for the nomination of party candidates solely through direct primaries, as envisaged by the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, presents serious legal, financial, economic, and security challenges that cannot be addressed given our nation’s particular circumstances.

He further stated that conducting direct primaries across the 8,809 wards throughout the country will significantly increase the costs for parties to organise their primary elections, as well as raise the expenses for INEC to monitor these elections, since monitors must be deployed in every ward whenever a party holds direct primaries for the presidential, gubernatorial, and legislative posts.

The president added that, in addition to the increased costs identified earlier, conducting and monitoring primary elections across 8,809 wards will present significant security challenges, as security agencies will also be overstretched.

He expressed the view that direct primaries will be open to all, and that a large turnout without effective security coordination could lead to intimidation and disruptions, thereby raising credibility issues with the outcomes of such elections.

He believed that restricting the procedures or means by which political parties nominate candidates is undemocratic, as it also represents undue interference in their affairs. He argued that indirect primaries or collegiate elections are part of internationally accepted electoral practices.

What has changed between 2021 and 2026 that necessitates removing indirect primaries from the Electoral Act, 2026? Is the indirect primary no longer recognised as part of internationally accepted electoral practices?

Are political parties financially capable of conducting direct primaries, and has the security situation improved? Are the security agencies prepared to handle the security challenges associated with direct primaries, or will all the political parties impose their members on the consensus option?