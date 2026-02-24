Issues, Possibilities, Challenges In The Electoral Act 2026 (1)

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, signed the Electoral Act, 2026, into law. The Act repeals the Electoral Act No. 13, 2022, and enacts the Electoral Act, 2026, to govern the conduct of Federal, State, and Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The speed at which the President signed the Bill raised eyebrows. This is because, according to section 58(3) of the Constitution, when a Bill has been passed by the House where it originated, it must be sent to the other House, and it must be presented to the President for assent after the other House has passed it and any agreed amendments have been made.

Under section 58(4) of the Constitution, when a Bill is presented to the President for assent, he has 30 days to sign it or withhold his assent. The President did not delay signing the Bill because he believed a delay could harm the electoral process, or he trusted the conduct of both Houses and the amendments they made.

Alternatively, he might have thought that a delay could increase tension among those rallying for realtime electronic results. Whatever the President’s reasons, Nigeria has the Electoral Act, 2026, which can advance, hinder, or leave Nigerian elections unchanged.

The primary focus now is to examine what the President approved regarding the proposed amendments by key stakeholders in the electoral process, the contentious issues, and how the Electoral Act, 2026, affects the constitutional and electoral framework, as well as trust in the elections and the electoral process.

This examination considers that the electoral management body (INEC) has published the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

According to the timetable released by the electoral management body on Friday, February 13, 2026, the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), announced that, in accordance with Sections 76(2), 116(2), 132(2), and 178(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Commission has scheduled the Presidential and National Assembly Elections for February 20, 2027 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections for March 6, 2027.

The Commission stated that it was complying with legal and regulatory requirements when scheduling the elections. It noted that the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, which have been in place since 2019, specify that elections for the President and Vice President, as well as the National Assembly, should be held on the third Saturday of February in every general election year.

Elections for the offices of Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State Houses of Assembly are to take place two weeks later. With the commencement of the Electoral Act, 2026, the Electoral Act, 2022, is now obsolete and no longer ineffect.

This raises questions about the fate of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities issued by the Commission in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Electoral Act, 2022.

Since these include not only the date of the elections but also other activities leading up to them, it is important to ask: Is the proposed date for the elections still valid? Are the activities listed under the Timetable and Schedule of Activities still feasible under the Electoral Act, 2026?

The fundamental fact is that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the supreme law of the land, and all other laws derive their legitimacy from it.

It is also uncontested that the actions of all institutions, commissions, government agencies, and individuals must conform to constitutional requirements. Bearing this in mind, we must distinguish between the functions and powers granted to

the electoral management body by the constitution and those conferred by the Electoral Act, which derives its authority and validity from the constitution.

The constitution grants the Commission the power to organise, undertake, and oversee all elections for the offices of the President and VicePresident, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the House of Assembly of each State of the Federation; register political parties in accordance with the Constitution and an Act of the National Assembly; monitor the organisation and functioning of political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses, and primaries; arrange for the annual examination and auditing of political parties’ funds and accounts, and publish a report on such examinations and audits for public information; organise and conduct the registration of qualified voters, prepare, maintain, and update the register of voters for any election under the constitution, monitor political campaigns, and establish rules and regulations to govern political parties.

Furthermore, Section 78 of the Constitution states that the registration of voters and the conduct of elections shall be under the direction and supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, while Section 132(1) and 132(2) of the Constitution provide that: “An election to the office of the President shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.”

Section 132(2), on the other hand, states that: “An election to the said office shall be held on a date not earlier than one hundred and fifty days and not later than thirty days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of that office.”

There is no doubt that it is within the Commission’s remit to set dates for holding presidential, governorship, and National and State Assembly elections. The Commission does not share this authority with any individual or government body.

The Commission is limited and overseen by the constitution itself, and if it breaches constitutional provisions or directives, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, as the guardian of the constitution, can declare its actions ultra vires the constitution and nullify such actions.

Therefore, the passage of the Electoral Act, 2026, does not affect the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission to set the dates for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

If the electoral management body adjusts the election dates, it must do so for reasons beyond its constitutional and legal authority to determine election dates, and not because of the passage of the Electoral Act, 2026.

In making such adjustments, the electoral management must also pay close attention to sections 76(1), 116(1), 132(1), and 178(1), as well as sections 76(2), 116(2), 132(2), and 178(2) of the Constitution. It must also consider sections 134 and 135 of the Constitution.

This is because, unless the election dates conform to these constitutional requirements, the country may inadvertently face a constitutional crisis in the conduct of presidential and gubernatorial elections. The Electoral Act, 2026, marks both progress and setbacks.

It includes measures to strengthen democracy and boost accountability among political parties towards their members. It enforces strict penalties for electoral violations. It closes some loopholes that political parties exploited to gain undeserved victories in elections and tribunals.

However, it also regresses on some progressive provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and discards recommendations from key stakeholders to improve trust and accountability in the electoral process.

The Electoral Act, 2026, introduced new timelines for the disbursement of funds to the electoral management body, notifications of elections, the submission of nominated candidates’ names to the electoral management body, the withdrawal of nominated candidates, and the period for political parties to review their logos and materials as they may appear on ballot papers, as well as the publication of nominations.

It established a new regime for the continuous registration of voters, the conduct of political party primaries, contributions to political parties, and election expenses of political parties.

It excludes the courts from adjudicating on the internal affairs of political parties and introduces a new section 60(3) regarding the transmission and collation of post-election results.