Issues, Possibilities And Challenges In The Electoral Act 2026 (3)

We have examined the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to set election dates and concluded that they are derived from the constitution and that the Commission does not share these powers with any individual, group, or organisation.

It can adjust the timetable based on its understanding of constitutional timelines and its assessment of the issues in Nigeria’s electoral landscape. We have also established that the Electoral Act, 2026, reflects both progress and setbacks in our electoral and democratic processes.

We concluded that the amendments to section 60(3) of the Act regarding the ‘real-time electronic transmission of results’ to IREV do not enhance the credibility or acceptability of the collation process, as results uploaded to IREV are intended for public viewing and accountability rather than as part of the collation process.

Instead, section 60(5) of the Act should be applied creatively and strategically to improve the collation process. Despite its flaws, the Act includes measures to strengthen democracy and increase political parties’ accountability to their members.

It enforces strict penalties for electoral violations and closes some loopholes that political parties exploited to gain undeserved victories in elections and tribunals.

However, it also retreats on certain progressive provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and dismisses recommendations from key stakeholders aimed at boosting trust and accountability in the electoral process.

Release of Funds

Section 3 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, is one of the most progressive provisions within the Act. It states that election funds allocated to the Commission for any general election must be paid to the Commission not later than one year before the subsequent general election.

However, some bureaucrats ex- ploited the section’s non-mandatory nature to delay the Commission’s release of funds. Based on this reality, the joint National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters mandated that funds allocated to the Commission be released one year before the next election.

While section 3(3) of the Electoral Act 2026 retained the mandatory provision for the release of funds, it states that the election funds payable to the Commission for any general election shall be disbursed not later than six months before the next general election.

The assumption is that the election involves printing ballot papers, deploying election officials, making declarations and returns, and engaging in reverse logistics; therefore, six months is enough time for the electoral management body. This is a false assumption.

The electoral management body must conduct voter registration, or continuous voter registration, which can take place throughout the year. It registers new political parties, approves party mergers, and monitors the conduct of conventions, congresses, and meetings.

It reviews the books of political parties and audits their accounts. It supervises political parties’ primaries for selecting candidates. These procedures are not carried out only six months before elections. More fundamentally, the acquisition of sensitive and non-sensitive materials is governed by the Public Procurement Law, which includes advertising, bidding, and shortlisting.

Some materials used in elections are not produced locally in Nigeria; they must be manufactured elsewhere and then transported back. These tasks cannot be completed within six months. The sixmonth timeframe is restrictive and not beneficial to our electoral pro

However, are Nigerian birth certificates, Nigerian passports, or National Identification Numbers (NINs) the only means of verifying citizenship, considering the dual citizenship provision in the Nigerian Constitution?

cess, and it cannot ensure proper planning for a general election.

Continuous Registration (Section 10) of the Electoral Act, 2022

Section 10 of the spent or re- pealed Electoral Act, 2022, details the eligibility criteria for all individuals wishing to register to vote.

It states that each applicant under the continuous registration system must attend in person at the registration venue with one of the following documents: a birth certificate, a national passport, an identity card, or a driver’s licence; or any other document that can verify the applicant’s identity, age, and nationality.

The Electoral Act, 2026, requires individuals to present a Nigerian birth certificate, Nigerian passport, or National Identification Number (NIN). These requirements are fundamentally at odds with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and have significant implications for voting and citizenship.

Voting is a fundamental part of citizenship. The Third Schedule to the Constitution authorises the electoral management body to organise and conduct voter registration, and to prepare, maintain, and update the voters’ register for any election under the constitution.

Furthermore, section 77(2) of the Constitution and its equivalent provisions specify that every Nigerian citizen who has reached the age of 18 and resides in Nigeria at the time of voter registration for an election to a legislative house shall be eli- gible to register as a voter for that election.

Section 78 of the Constitution also states that the registration of voters and the conduct of elections shall be under the direction and supervision of INEC. The National Assembly is correct in asserting that only Nigerian citizens are eligible to vote in Nigerian elections. This is understandable.

Due to our geographical boundaries and proximity to Ghana, Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon, some of their citizens migrate to Nigeria and obtain registration documents. The ECOWAS protocol on free movement facilitates their movement, and some of them vote in Nigerian elections. Measures to prevent them from participating in the electoral process are therefore desirable.

However, are Nigerian birth certificates, Nigerian passports, or National Identification Numbers (NINs) the only means of verifying citizenship, considering the dual citizenship provision in the Nigerian Constitution? Section 25 of the Constitution defines citizenship by birth.

It states that every person born in Nigeria before independence, whose parents or grandparents are members of a community indigenous to Nigeria, shall be recognised as a citizen. However, a person shall not become a Nigerian citizen under section 25 of the Constitution if neither their parents nor any of their grandparents were born in Nigeria.

It also includes everyone born in Nigeria after independence whose parents or grandparents are Nigerian citizens, and every person born outside Nigeria whose parent is a Nigerian citizen. My view is that only the INEC can establish additional registration criteria, as the constitution grants it the authority to register Nigerian citizens who are at least 18 years old.

Persons born outside Nigeria whose parents are Nigerian citizens do not need to possess Nige- rian birth certificates, Nigerian passports, or National Identification Numbers (NINs). All they need to do is present any other document that can verify the applicant’s identity, age, and nationality.

Timelines for Election

The Electoral Act, 2026, amended section 28 of the same Act to reduce the notice period for elections from 360 days to 300 days. It also revised the timeline in section 29(1), which requires each political party to submit the list of its duly nominated candidates to INEC within 180 days before the election, shortening this to 120 days.

Additionally, it shortened the publication period for the list of nominated candidates from 150 days to 60 days. Furthermore, it increased the period for political parties to review sample ballots under section 42 from 20 days to 60 days. As noted, the Electoral Act, 2026, signifies both advancements and setbacks in the areas examined.