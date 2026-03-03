Issues, Possibilities And Challenges In The Electoral Act 2026 (2)

Laws and Neutrality

The debates, protests, demonstrations, and the eventual outcome regarding real-time electronic transmission of results show that laws are not neutral. Sometimes, lawmakers embed their personal interests, biases, and agendas into legislation.

Occasionally, they knowingly or unknowingly craft laws that benefit their political parties, allies, and supporters. While some agendas are obvious, others are subtle, often hidden within omissions and loopholes that are later exploited to weaken the law or advance specific interests.

To prevent overt bias, Nigeria operates a bicameral legislature—the Senate and the House of Represen- tatives—to ensure diversity and pre- vent collusion.

Unfortunately, some representatives rarely consult their constituents on major national issues. Instead, they align more closely with their parties and prioritise per- sonal or partisan interests. This seems to have been the case with the matter of real-time electronic transmission of results.

The Battle over Section 60(3) of the Act

Some civil society groups and key stakeholders in the electoral process proposed amending Section 60(3) of the Electoral Act to explicitly allow real-time electronic transmission of results.

Their argument—which is valid—is that result collation has posed significant challenges in elections, and that real-time transmission would prevent unscrupulous actors at collation centres from manipulating results.

Section 60 of the Electoral Act, 2026 states that the Presiding Officer shall, after counting votes at the polling station, record the votes received by each candidate on a form prescribed by the Commission.

The form must be signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and, where available, countersigned by the candidates or their polling agents at the polling station. Section 60(3) is the key issue. The final version of the Bill, as signed into law by the President, states that the Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling station to the IREV portal.

This transmission must happen after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and/or countersigned by the candidates or polling agents, where available at the polling station. In all cases, Form EC8A shall remain the primary source for collation and declaration of results.

Thereafter, the Presiding Officer shall announce the results at the polling station and transmit the results, in- cluding the total number of accredited voters, to the next level of collation.

By virtue of Section 62 of the Act, after recording and announcing the result, the Presiding Officer shall deliver it, along with election materials, under security and accompanied by the can- didates or their polling agents (where available), to the person designated by the Commission.

Electoral Law and Political Power

The dispute over Section 60(3) shows that the law, as enacted and signed by the President, reflects the preferences of the dominant party in the country—and that party is determined to enforce it.

They opposed, or at least distrusted, electronic transmission of results, whether in real time or otherwise. They preferred manual collation to remain the only and primary method, and they succeeded in securing that outcome.

Framing of the Issues

The stakeholders’ framing of issues surrounding the electronic transmission of results was inadequate. They either failed or refused to learn from lessons embedded in existing law reports. They swiftly adopted the trend of real-time transmission to the Commission’s IREV portal, claiming that

it would improve accountability and establish electronically transmitted results as the primary source for collation. For them, the most significant challenge in the electoral process is the journey from polling stations to the first level of collation.

Political thugs sometimes attack Presiding Officers on their way to the 8,809 registration areas (wards), which serve as the initial collation points, thereby disrupt- ing the process.

Sometimes, Presiding Officers at polling stations are overwhelmed, leading to the writing and transmission of falsified results to the IREV portal. Some Presiding Officers are compromised; others actively seek compromise. Elections are won and lost at collation centres.

There are also cases where colla- tion agents from certain parties are prevented from accessing collation centres. Figures are openly altered and sent to the next level of collation. In the end, polling unit records are completely at odds with figures emerging from collation centres.

Moreover, security agents have at times been implicated in manipulating election results and uploading falsified data to IREV. The concern over finding more effective ways to protect voters’ choices at polling units is therefore justified.

Manual Collation and the Politics of Distrust

The main issue, however, is that transmitting results in real time to the IREV portal does not mean they have been properly collated or are ready for declaration. Results uploaded to IREV do not automatically become part of the collation system for lawful processing.

They remain as they are—results transmitted for public viewing and transparency. Some political parties establish situation rooms where they compile figures from IREV and produce their own versions of results.

However, ultimately, figures collated by IREV are not used for official collation and have little or no evidential value before elec- tion petition tribunals. Certifying IREV results and submitting them to Election Tribunals requires the deployment of accredited polling agents at each polling station.

Lessons from the Protests

The lesson from the debates and demonstrations is clear: protecting the people’s mandate happens at polling units and collation centres. Political parties must organise effectively at the grassroots and establish structures in the 8,809 registration areas (wards). Polling agents are drawn from these wards.

Merely compiling fictitious and inflated numbers of polling agents, obtaining accreditation, and then abandoning them is not enough. This highlights the organisational weaknesses of many parties. None managed to deploy the required number of polling agents across Nigeria’s 176,846 polling units during the 2023 general election.

The structures of serious political parties are built at the ward level; they do not rely solely on personalities or candidate popularity. A candidate’s votes may be secured in strongholds but become vulnerable in areas where the party lacks solid structures and effective polling agents.

Opportunities remain limited under Section 60(3) of the Act. Political parties can still set up situation rooms and collect results from IREV. Most importantly, they must be ready to defend their votes from political marauders and those who seek to undermine or ignore them.

Democracy is a cause worth defending

As a people and as a nation, we need to do more to persuade the younger generation of Nigerians that the 2027 general election has not been compromised and that voting in 2027 should not be regarded as a waste of time. Many young Nigerians believe that the heightened debate about network connectivity was intentionally manipulated to confuse the issues and portray the country as technologically and scientifically backward.

We must continue promoting democracy to prevent its decline. Falling voter turnout indicates a weakening democratic culture. Under no circumstances should we allow younger Nigerians to believe that our democracy is not worth fighting for and defending. The more the political elite disregard democratic principles, the more the younger generation will romanticise unconstitutional alternatives.