Issues Over Shrinking Space For Women In Parliament Will Special Seats For Women In Parliament Break The Glass Ceiling?

FELIX NWANERI writes on the move by the National Assembly to address underrepresentation of women at the federal and state legislative houses through creation of extra seats that will be exclusively reserved for them

It is indisputable that more women are actively getting involved in policy decisions and implementation in their respective countries. However, the political space seems to be shrinking for them in Nigeria, particularly in the parliament.

According to statistics, from 1999 till date, only 158 women have been elected into the National Assembly (39 senators and 119 members of the House of Representatives) compared to 2,657 men (616 senators, 2,041 reps).

Unfortunately, the results of the 2023 National Assembly elections further exposed the country’s failure to implement several treaties and statutes it signed, which are aimed at ensuring women’s involvement in politics.

Out of the 92 women, who contested for senatorial seats, only three of them won seats in the nation’s upper legislative Assembly.

They are Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party, FCT), Aderanti Adebule (All Progressives Congress, Lagos) and Ipalibo Banigo (Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers). Natasha Akpoti (Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi) later joined the Red Chamber after emerging victorious in a bye election. For the House of Representatives, only 14 out of the 286, who contested for seats in the House of Representatives got elected.

They are Nnabuife Chinwe Clara of YPP), who won the Orumba North/Orumba South federal constituency of Anambra State and Orogbu Obiageli of LP (Awka North/Awka South federal constituency of Anambra State), Gwacham Maureen Chime of APGA (Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency of Anambra State).

Others are Regina Akume of APC (Gboko/Tarka federal constituency of Benue State), Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake of PDP (Ethiope East/Ethiope West constituency of Delta State), Fatima Talba of APC (Nangre/Potiskum constituency of Yobe State), Onuh Onyeche Blessing (APC, Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue State) Zainab Gimba (APC, Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge federal constituency of Borno State) and Beni Butmak Lar (PDP, Lantang North/Lantang South federal constituency of Plateau State).

Also on the list are Goodhead Boma (PDP, Akuku Toru/Asari Toru federal constituency of Rivers State), Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Damaturu/Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa federal constituency of Yobe State), Onuoha Miriam (APC, Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/ Onuimo federal constituency of Imo State and Adewunmi Ariyomi Onanuga (APC Ikenne/Shagamu/ Remo North federal constituency of Ogun State).

In the states Assembly elections; out of the 1,019 women, who contested for seats in the 36 states legislative houses, only 48 were able secure seats. A breakdown of the figure according to states shows that Ekiti had the highest number.

Out of the 26 seats in the state House of Assembly, six were won by women. Kwara and Akwa Ibom states are next with the highest number of elected female lawmakers in 2023.

The two states have five and four females, respectively. In Lagos State, only three females were elected.

This is the same as Ondo State. The figures further show that 15 states do not have a single female elected lawmaker.

Out of the seven states in the North-West region, all except Kaduna State are male-dominated Houses of Assembly. In the North-East, only Adamawa and Taraba states have female lawmakers in their present Assembly.

The other four states in the region have none. Abia, Imo, Niger, Osun and Rivers are also among the states that do not have elected female lawmakers in their legislative houses.

The 2023 general election was the second in a row that Abia State will not have a single elected female in its House of Assembly. Between 2019 and 2023, the 24 seats in the state’s Assembly were all occupied by males.

Underrepresentation of women in governance remains a critical challenge to achieving inclusive democracy and sustainable development

10th NASS steps in

While many decried the poor run by women in the 2023 legislative elections, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and 12 other members of the Green Chamber, responded with a bill for creation of extra seats for women in the legislature.

The proposed legislation seeks to alter sections 48, 49, 71 and 117 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to create one special seat reserved exclusively for women in the Senate and House of Representatives for each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)., totaling 74.

The bill also proposes a takeoff date of 2027 (after the tenure of the current National Assembly elapses) and subject to review every 16 years.

It further proposes alteration to section 91 of the Constitution to provide for three special seats “reserved exclusively” for women in the Houses of Assembly of each state of the federation.

Co-sponsor of the bill, Hon. Joshua Gana, then in his lead debate on the proposed legislation, said it is aimed at addressing a profound imbalance and the under-representation of women in the National Assembly and at the sub-national level.

The bill, according to him, is “anchored on the fundamental principle of equitable representation, and aims to empower women by ensuring their voices are not only heard but that they actively contribute to shaping the legislative landscape and the overall development of our nation.”

He added: “The issue of gender equality and representation lies at the heart of our constitutional democracy,” noting that even though the Constitution guarantees equal right, the representation of women in the legislature has been alarmingly low.

His words: “In the 7th, 8th and 9th Assemblies, women accounted for only 6.4 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 2.7 per cent of the Senate respectively; and 6.4 per cent, 3.05 per cent and 4.7 per cent of the House of Representatives respectively.

“These statistics underscore the urgent need for proactive measures to ensure equitable representation and amplify the voices of women in our legislative Houses at the national and sub-national levels.

The rationale behind this amendment is grounded on the principles of fairness and inclusivity.

“Globally, Nigeria lags behind in women representation in parliament, ranking among the lowest. Countries that have implemented affirmative action, like Rwanda and Andorra, have seen significant strides towards gender equality in governance.”

Gana further said that the bill not only proposes a temporary measure of seat reservation for women to catalyse similar progress in Nigeria but will ensure that women’s perspectives and priorities are fully integrated into national and sub-national decision-making processes.

The spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, who contributed to the debate, said there is a “broad consensus” that it is necessary to have more women in parliament.

Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, who also supported the bill, said the parliament needs to correct the deficiency. “We must make deliberate effort to solve problems where we see them,” he said.

However, some other lawmakers who contributed to the debate, opposed the bill on the premise that it is against the provisions of the Constitution on equal opportunity for all.

Hon. Ghali Tijani said rather than reserve special seats for women, political parties should deploy mechanisms to improve women’s participation in politics. Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala (Oyo), Patrick Umoh (Akwa Ibom) and Billy Osawaru (Edo), who also opposed the bill, cited violation of the Constitution.

Previous bids

While there is no doubt that many have continued to clamour for inclusion of more women in governance, measures by successive government towards realizing that failed to yield expected results.

For instance, the Federal Government, in Year 2000, adopted a policy called the National Policy on Women, which provided for affirmative action to increase to 30 per cent the representation of women in the legislative and executive arms of the government. However, like most government’s policies, not much was done for its implementation.

This, partly explains why women still occupy the back seat in politics and governance even as there is no sign that it will get better soon due to several factors, particularly cost of electioneering, apathy among women, absolute control of the political parties by men, stereotyping of female politicians and threat of election violence.

It is against these backdrops that some stakeholders and analysts have continued to call for legislative changes to ensure a quota system that reserves a fraction of electoral positions for women given that some African countries such as Rwanda, Senegal and Kenya have addressed the imbalance of women representation in governance through legislation.

Unfortunately, an attempt in this regard suffered a setback in Nigeria in 2021, when the 9th Senate turned down the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South).

Olujimi was forced to step down the bill after some senators raised concerns over possible infringement on Islamic morals.

It was the third time the consideration and passage of the bill was frustrated, having been first introduced in the Eighth Senate in March 2016.

The bill, among others, sought to guarantee the rights of women to equal opportunities in employment, equal rights to inheritance for both male and female children; equal rights for women in marriage and divorce, equal access to education, property/land ownership and inheritance.

It also sought to protect the rights of widows; guarantee appropriate measures against gender discrimination in political and public life and prohibit violence against women.

A similar move was equally rejected by members of the 9th House of Representatives during voting on the amendment of 1999 Constitution in 2022.

The lawmakers rejected a bill that sought to reserve special seats for women at the National and state Houses of Assembly.

The bill was entitled: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seats for Women at the National and State Houses of Assembly.”

Eighty-one lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, while 208 voted against it and 13 members abstained from voting.

The 9th House also rejected a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution to provide for affirmative action for women in political party administration and three others. This prompted protests by women at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja.

For days, the women besieged the entrance of the National Assembly and demanded the reversal of the bills. Following the protests, the House of Representatives rescind its decisions on three out of the five bills.

Fresh move

Expectedly, the campaign for greater representation of Nigerian women in politics and leadership is gaining support.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who has endorsed the bill seeking to reserve special seats for women in the parliament, urged the 10th National Assembly to expedite its passage.

Her words: “In the context of governance and inclusion, it offers a unique and compelling way to spotlight the urgent need for greater female representation in leadership and decision-making processes.

“The artworks being displayed today serve for a Nigeria where political leadership is truly inclusive and reflective of its people.

The emphasis on affirmative action bills is essential to amplifying the message of inclusion contained in this exhibition. “Women constitute a vital part of our nation’s progress; yet, their representation in governance remains limited.

Ensuring that women have a stronger voice in shaping policies, making decisions and driving national development. is not just a matter of justice; it is a necessity for stable growth.

“Therefore, I support the affirmative action bill that mandates at least 35 per cent of seats in the legislative and executive arms being occupied by women and urge the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the bill.”

The Chief Executive Officer of ElectHER and Lead Curator, Art For Governance Exhibition, Ibijoke Faborode, on her part, emphasised the importance of gender-inclusive governance in fostering stronger democratic institutions, improved policy outcomes, and broader socio-economic growth.

“Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, has one of the lowest rates of female political representation on the continent.

Ensuring that women have a stronger voice in shaping policies, making decisions and driving national development is not just a matter of justice; it is a necessity for stable growth

With women comprising nearly 50 per cent of the population but less than four per cent of the National Assembly, the underrepresentation of women in governance remains a critical challenge to achieving inclusive democracy and sustainable development.

“As Nigeria moves towards the 2027 elections, bold legislative reforms like the Reserved Seats Bill can be a game changer for socio-economic transformation.

We are building the momentum needed to mainstream the Reserved Seats Bill, shift public discourse, and drive its passage.

This is not just about a policy change. It is about reshaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape to reflect the full strength of its people.”

Fears

While the move by the legislators to create special seats for women in the respective legislative houses will appeal to gender equality campaigners, some political stakeholders, who spoke on the issue expressed doubt over its workability.

Founder and pioneer National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, in an interview with New Telegraph, said despite the clamour for more women to participate in governance, particularly in lawmaking, the bid by the House of Representatives is likely to hit the rocks given the peculiarities of the different parts of Nigeria.

His words: “There is the sentiment that women should be given some special consideration in order to have greater participation at the legislative arm of government but it is almost like wanting to appoint women into elective positions.

How the modalities would be worked out is something I have not been able to figure out, and the lawmakers have not told us how they intend to do that.

“However, my position, which is in tandem with the general stand of most Nigerians is that we need a peoples’ constitution.

This constitution that the National Assembly has been tinkering with since 1999 has not led Nigeria to anywhere, whether it is about giving women more opportunity to participate in governance or creation of more states and local government autonomy.

“Most times, attempts to amend the constitution to address these issues and others are usually met with brick wall. So, this move to create special seats for women in the respective legislative houses is likely to suffer the same fate.

Whereas people in the South may be disposed to acceding to that type of sentiment, those in the North have their own cultural values, which make them yet to come to terms that women should be visible in public affairs.

“So, if you don’t get 24 state Houses of Assembly to support the proposals, it collapses like others before it, and I doubt if they can get up to 24 states Assembly, when 19 out of the country’s 36 states are in the North. So, I see the exercise as one that will end like others and the lawmakers will tell the women that they have tried.

“I, therefore, suggest that we jettison this political posturing and face the reality of a peoples’ constitution, so those who want that to be incorporated in the constitution will push for that rather than embarking on fruitless ventures that never yield anything.”

The chairman of Centre for AntiCorruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, on his part, said the National Assembly is already overcrowded and needed no more seats. “It will be superfluous because we already have an overcrowded National Assembly.

There is no reason why we should create more. As a matter of fact, our suggestion at the level of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights and CACOL is that we don’t need a bicameral legislature at the national level, the way we have it.

“That the House of Representatives is enough, and that we should not have more than three representatives in each of the states and they should be holding constituency meetings regularly such that the constituents will have the opportunity to get regular feedbacks from their representatives.

“This will enable the people to carry out what is called needs assessment, so that whatever bill that is being considered will have to emanate from the different constituents, not that the legislature or the legislator representing any constituency would think on behalf of the people.

So, the creation of more seats in the Assembly is superfluous, unnecessary and unwarranted.

There’s no reason for it.” While most Nigerian women believe in the promise of an equitable and just political union that consolidates the diverse strengths of citizens, such will remain a mirage until their contribution to the stability, peace and progress of the nation gets the recognition and reward it deserves by granting them more opportunities in politics and governance.

