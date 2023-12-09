Issues In Nigeria’s Political Landscape in 2023

The echoes of the 2023 general elections still reverberate through the corridors of Nigerian politics, leaving an indelible imprint on the collective memory of the nation. The polls, marked by the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), unfolded with the intensity characteristic of Nigerian elections, keeping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its toes.

Triumphs and Tribulations of the General Elections

The 2023 elections, encompassing the presidential, National Assembly, and governorship races, served as a canvas reflecting the aspirations and choices of the electorate. Amidst divergent opinions, they illuminated the resilience of Nigerian democracy, showcasing the power of the people in electing leaders who resonate with their yearnings.

Third-Force Dynamics: unveiling New Narratives

While fears of financial inducement loomed, the voting pattern hinted at the presence of a third force, paving the way for individuals who, given traditional configurations, might not have clinched victory. Notably, the candidacy of Peter Obi under the Labour Party brought a nuanced perspective, suggesting his role as a catalyst for certain political aspirations. As against 2019 when 91 registered political parties contested the polls, in 2023, 18 political parties contested the elections.

There were 176, 846 polling units though elections were not conducted in 240 of the PUs, leaving 176, 606 PUs. There were 93,469,008 registered voters but only 87.2 million persons collected their Permanent Voter Cards. An estimated N478.6bn was given to the Independent National Electoral Commission by the Federal Government over two budget cycles (2022 – N305bn and 2023 – N173.6bn) for the conduct of the elections. Nigerian police was given N64bn for election security according to news report.

These costs did not factor the humongous sums spent on the polls by international donor partners such as the European Union, USAID, UKAID, UNDP, KAS and many others. At the end of the exercise, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was able to retain the presidency and majority of the seats in the Senate, House of Representatives, state Houses of Assembly and governorship.

Report has it that 24 out of the 28 governorship election results declared by INEC as of the morning of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the All Progressives Congress won the governorship polls in 15 states namely Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, Lagos, Kwara, Niger, Yobe, Nasarawa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ogun, Benue, Kaduna and Borno. The Peoples Democratic Party, on the other hand, won in seven states namely Plateau, Bauchi, Oyo, Delta, Rivers, Zamfara and Akwa Ibom states while the New Nigeria Peoples Party emerged victorious in Kano.

Governorship elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states were then declared inconclusive while those of Abia and Enugu were suspended for possible review before final declarations are made. By INEC’s own admittance, though the planning for the February 25 election was painstakingly done, the commission met some unforeseen challenges. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, listed logistics, election technology, behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, attitude of some party agents and supporters, as some of the challenges.

On the side of the public, most pronounced were the late commencement of polls and failure to upload the polling units results on IREV portal in “real time” as promised marred the first strand of the elections. Three weeks after, INEC was able to significantly over- come the initial hiccups experienced on February 25.

Presidential Politics: The Tinubu Triumph

The highlight of the presidential election was the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Tinubu, a political heavyweight, se- cured 37% of the total valid votes cast, reaffirming his influential status. The elections faced legal contests, with Tinubu emerging victorious, sparking discussions about the evolving landscape of Nigerian politics.

Political Unity and Negotiations

The elections underscored the importance of unity and negotiations in the Nigerian politics. Tinubu strategically managed party dynamics and post-primary fallout, while his opponents grappled with internal discord. The results revealed a political terrain driven by national consensus, cohesion, and centrifugation, emphasising the need for candidates to forge alliances.

Challenges within the Ruling Party

Tinubu’s victory was not without challenges, particularly internal ones. The reluctance of former president Muhammadu Buhari to endorse Tinubu’s candidacy hinted at a possible cold war. Buhari’s endorsement of the contentious naira re- design policy added a layer of complexity, testing the ruling party’s resilience in the face of economic challenges.

Ethno-Religious Dynamics: A Unique Voting Pattern

The presidential election witnessed a distinctive voting pattern tied to religion and ethnic biases. Visits to church gatherings and debates over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC fueled discussions on the intersection of religion and politics. Despite these complexities, Tinubu’s widespread appeal across geopolitical zones played a pivotal role in securing victory.

Evolving Political Consciousness

The 2023 elections marked a shift towards an enlightened and politically conscious electorate. Lessons were learned, especially by the contestants, with a recognition that popularity can- not be sustained solely on regional strength, religion, or ethnic sentiments. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System emerged as a tool to hold politicians accountable, promoting transparency and performance-based politics.

In the aftermath of the elections, Nigeria stands at a crossroads, shaped by the triumphs and challenges of 2023. The political consciousness awakened among the populace signals a new era where the voice of the people is central to the nation’s political narrative. As the nation reflects on these events, the lessons learned pave the way for a more informed and engaged electorate in the chapters that lie ahead.