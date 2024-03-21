Issues as APC Woos South East Ahead of Future Polls

OKEY MADUFORO writes on the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East mega rally scheduled for this weekend in Nnewi, Anambra State, and what it portends for the party in the zone

The people of South-East geopolitical zone has been accused of not playing the brand of politics which their compatriots in others zones do every general election year. They are equally accused of playing the lone ranger status hence supporting lesser political parties instead of aligning themselves with mainstream politics.

It is against this backdrop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East has chosen to make a strong statement in that regard, following the mega rally and colloquium scheduled for this weekend in Nnewi, Anambra State. Among those expected at the rally are the national leadership of the party, governors of APC extraction as well as other elected political office holders.

The theme of the colloquium which would be delivered the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles integration of the zone.” The rally, which has the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as its major sponsor, is not the first attempt by the APC in the South east to embark on membership drive in the zone as the likes of Senator Chris Ngige, Chief George Moghalu and Senator Osita Izunaso, among others, had made attempts in the past at getting the people of the zone to join the ruling party.

In the South-East as it were, the APC has always been addressed as anti-Igbo as the party is seen as one that has inflicted so much pain on Ndigbo be it in politics, economy or Infrastructural development. But this assumption is likely to change given the calibre of politicians of South East extraction billed for the rally and the choice of Prof. Esimone as the guest speaker.

However, the major challenge before the promoters of the rally is not only to win members for the party but also for the South East to make more inroads into the next general election. Results of past presidential elections zone have shown that a presidential candidate doesn’t need the votes of the area to emerge as winner but the 25 per cent spread in just two or three states in accordance with the provision of the law.

But the convener of the rally, Senator Ubah is optimistic that after the event, the tide will change and he had boasted of delivering three times the votes always produced by the zone at every general election. His words: “We cannot continue to make the same mistake every time by not linking up to the centre and that is why we keep scoring the minimal number of votes that has adversely affected our fortunes compared to other geopolitical zones.

“Our membership of the APC has a huge multiplier effect on the things we stand to gain from the centre, and that is why it has become instructive that we do the needful this time around. “The South-East has a lot of human and material potentials that can be exploited to our own benefit if we support the APC and it is my strong belief that we cannot afford to fail this time.”

Also speaking, Senator Uche Ekwunife, who represented Anambra Central in the 9th Senate, said: “Even as our people are not too deep into the APC, what we have gained from the party at the centre is an indication that great things would come to us being strong members of the party.” Ekwunife opined that given the quality of personalities now in the party as well as its structure, the SouthEast is waiting to excel in all and sundry hence the zone should see this as another golden opportunity to right its wrongs.

APC and challenge of SouthEast

The zone has always cried marginalization and this stems from alleged economic stagnation of the area. A case in point is the fate of the abandoned sea ports in the area, particularly the Osakwe Port, which reports have it, has better potentials than most ports across the country. It is believed that should the ports in Ihiala and Oguta are revived by the APC led-government at the centre, it would be a plus for the zone and the country in general.

There is a similar cry of marginalization in the appointment of political office holders of as it is believed that the South-East did not get appointment into the supper ministries under Tinubu. About the appointment of a former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, as Minister for Works is indeed one that has to an extent doused this agitation. Also, the issue of power has always come to the front burner in the business of the zone.

Being an area that is known for commerce and industry, the zone sees the epileptic power supply as yet another issue. But the recent launching of the Lightning Up South-East, which was personally done by Vice President Kashim Shettima is yet another show of interest in the welfare of the zone by the ruling party. Shettima, who declared at the event that the South-East has the power and ability to develop at a very high pace, added that the Federal Government will always interface with the zone.

Before now, power used to be on the Exclusive List of the constitution but it has been decentralized hence giving the zone the opportunity to help itself. The APC, in its bid to control the South-East, equally faces the challenge of the seeming marginalization of the area in the issue of state and local government creation as well as constituency delineation, which the zone is the worst hit.

Beyond the mega rally

Political watchers are of the view the rally will afford the ruling party an opportunity to sensitize the people of the South East, its resolve to kick-start the process of accommodating the people of the zone in the politics and governance of the country. For leaders of the APC in the zone, the mega rally is an opportunity for the national leadership of the party to woo the people SouthEast to mainstream politics. Conversely President Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, should ensure that the resolutions of the colloquium are implemented.