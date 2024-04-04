Issues Arising From Fresh Electricity Tariff Increment

The announcement by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that it has approved an increase of electricity tariff may not have taken stakeholders and watchers in the industry aback. This is because the speculation of tariff review had been rife since 2023. When NERC finally announced the increment, it was a long expected occurrence, which some people had hoped, though in vain, would not come. Vice Chairman, NERC, Musiliu Oseni, during a media briefing in Abuja yesterday also explained that electricity tariff for customers under Band A classification had been reviewed upward.

He said the affected customers would henceforth pay N225 per kilowatt per hour from the current N66 and that the customers under Band A are those who enjoy 20 hours of electricity supply daily and who represent 15 per cent of the 12 million electricity customers in the country. According to him, the review will not affect customers on the other Bands and that the commission had also downgraded some customers on the Band A to Band B due to non-fulfilment of the required hours of electricity provided by the electricity distribution company.

He said: “We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500. This means that 17 percent now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15 per cent of total electricity customers connected to the feeders. The announcement elicited responses from energy experts and analysts.

Review not total subsidy removal

Reacting, the Managing Director, Idfon Power Engineering Consultant (IPEC), Dr. Idowu Oyebanjo, said the tariff increment was not a total electricity subsidy removal. He also said that the review would not totally address the perennial power epilepsy in the country and its negative socio-economic, technological and industrial consequences.

He, however, said it could help with maintaining grid frequency if demand keeps matching supply. Oyebanjo said: “As Band A is said to be the only band currently affected by the NERC tariff increment, those in Bands B to E that are not supposed to be affected can easily be involved later. “It is very possible that customers, who are not affected currently, will be involved later if there is no adequate monitoring and evaluation. Many customers already enjoy far less electricity supply than their ‘Band.’ “There have been complaints of consumers in Band A receiving supplies meant for Band E.

What is important is for every consumer to be metered. At least, all consumers in Band A should be metered for the implementation of this policy to be considered. “Customers with post-paid meters, and or those paying via estimated billing on Band A feeders should never pay more than the metered customers on the same feeder. There is a NERC regulation on this. What needs to be put in place is a monitoring and enforcement system by an independent body. “The review is not a total removal of subsidy. Obviously, electricity supply is still being subsidised but this is an attempt to allow cross subsidisation, improve market liquidity, and reduce subsidy by FG.

“It’s making sure that those who enjoy the service, particularly those who are most able to pay, in most cases, pay a premium for electricity generation in Nigeria. “However, there will be people of meagre income or peasant farmers living in high brow areas or communities being served by feeders classed as Band A. They will have to be energy efficient or suffer seriously as a result of the increase in tariff.” The power expert said that the increment would not necessarily worsen the hardship that many Nigerians are currently going through, except for those people of little means being served by Band A Feeders.

He added that even at that, they had a right to energy. He said: “One other thing to consider is that if many manufacturing companies and industries are on Band A feeders, they will pay an increase in tariff which , if we are not careful, will be passed onto consumers and make things more expensive. “Really, this shouldn’t happen because, compared to self generation via diesel or gas, the new rate is cheaper for them. However, common sense is not common. This has the potential to affect SMEs and relatively smaller companies being served in Band A.”

Increment long overdue

An electricity expert, Adetayo Adegbenle, said the increment was a long time coming. He said: “We have spoken so much about the Federal Government not being able to continue to carry the huge subsidy on electricity, and this is acknowledging everything we have been telling them “It is not about helping the distribution companies, it is about appropriate pricing for electricity.

“This pricing is also along the whole value chain, you will recall that gas pricing also recently changed, so there’s no way the price of electricity will remain the same, especially with all macroeconomic indices haven also increased. “We also need to understand that the power sector is mostly a private concern now, and it is no more Government utility, appropriate pricing is needed for us to see the growth of the industry “The regulatory commission spoke about Metering Initiatives by the government, so yes, it is important that these metering Initiatives are pushed through.

“We are also asking that institutional financing should be encouraged through regulations, maybe amending the MAP Regulations so that the huge metering gap can be closed up.” Adegbenle, who is the Executive Director of PowerUp Initiatives for Electricity Rights, explained that the only band affected with the increment was Band A, with a minimum service delivery of 20hrs per day.

He added that Band A was only about 500 Feeders across the country and that only about 15 per cent customers would be affected by this increase. He also said there were over 300 Feeders that have been downgraded to Band B. He said he could not say for now, if customers on other bands who are not affected by the increment, would not be involved later but added that all other Tariff bands were frozen.

The power expert said that tariff review meant that electricity subsidy on customers of Band A had been removed but not totally. He said: “What we have is a cross subsidy where those enjoying more power supply get to pay a nearly true reflective tariff.”