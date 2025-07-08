…Issue Warning To Cult Groups In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has issued a strong warning to cult groups over alleged plans to unleash violence across the state on July 7, a date linked to the Founders Day celebration of the Aye (NBM) cult.

This alert was disclosed in a statement released yesterday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu.

Yamu noted that the command had taken a proactive stance by deploying officers strategically across Edo State to forestall any threat to public safety and ensure that law and order are maintained.

“Following intelligence reports received by the command that certain cult groups are planning to cause mayhem on 7/7, which is an annual event, the Edo State Police Command has in a proactive move, made deployments across the state to ensure that there’s no breakdown of law and order,” the statement read.

Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, in the statement, cautioned parents, guardians, and business operators, especially those running hotels, lounges, bars, and other entertainment venues, against allowing illegal gatherings on their premises.

He warned that any establishment found to be harbouring criminal elements would face legal consequences.