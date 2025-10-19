Isseke: Taking Their Peace Back With Force

Since the month of September, there have been recovery of towns in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State from unknown gunmen by the youth. This move started from Isseke Community. OKEY MADUFORO reports on how communities took the Bull by the horns and liberated their towns from the bloody strongholds of the dreaded gunmen.

When horror came visiting

Masked by the ever busy Total filling station junction, Ihiala, along Onitsha – Owerri expressway is an ancient town known as Isseke. It is the home of Olaudah Equiano, a popular slave, who paid for his freedom from the chains of the Colonial Masters, so many decades ago. But the paradox is that in the past five years or so , his home has been enslaved by cloned freedom fighters, who had painted the community and its neighbours with blood, sorrow and horror. One of the gory tales was that of a couple, who was going home in preperation for their traditional marriage, when the gunmen stopped them along Osumoghu – Isseke road and kidnapped them.

The fiancee watched helplessly when her fiance was butchered alive and his private parts chopped off while the lady’s breasts and private parts met similarly fate while she was alive. Camps of gunmen had ditches where human parts are stored, roasted and ate with relish and recorded on videos. Schools and hospitals had their roofs removed as well as trips of sand bought by the natives for building construction sold by the gunmen and all communication masts uprooted and sold as condemned irons. Sounds of gunshots were often heard in the area and human lives were treated with so much contempt as human corpses are common feature in the area up to Orsu Ihite Ukwa in Imo State.

Towns around the area such as Uli, Osumoghu, Lilu, Ihiala, Mbosi, Azia had their fair bloody share of mayhem and arson by the gunmen. While the killings lasted in the past four to five years , villagers slept with one eye closed, awaiting the gunmen that may knock on their doors because they may be their next victim; a pictorial that was showcased in late Lucky Dube’s song “This Crazy World” A 67-year-old retired civil servant was with his family when one of his son’s who had joined the gunmen came home and beheaded his brother before him and set his one storey building ablaze. Another gory episode was the killing of a man, his two wives and his pregnant daughter, who had come visiting. For over four years, villagers fled their homes and the few ones around were either aged men and women in their 70s and 80s and their homes taken over by the marauders.

The palace of veteran journalist, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, the Monarch of Isseke Community, was raized and inhabited by gunmen as he had relocated to another town. The beautifuly constructed road by the then Governor, Sen Chris Ngige, which is popularly known as “St Joseph’s Catholic Church Awka- Etiti to St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Isseke was destroyed by land mines planted by the gunmen.

Isseke: Three days of Long Knives At the peak of these bloody hostilities, the youths of Isseke Community had activated the process of taking over their land. WhatsApp platforms were set up and financial contributions were being made in Diaspora and on September 25 this year, at the early hours of the morning, over 130 youths dressed in black T shirts stormed their town in the company of the Police, Army and the Agunechemba Security Squad and gave the gunmen a good run for their money. The gunmen were chased beyond the town up to the popular Orsu Ihite Ukwa community in Imo State and the ancient Eke- Ututu market was liberated. The Special Assistant to Governor Charles Soludo on House of Assembly Matters, Mr Theddeus Elukaoha, a native of Isseke, narrated the take over.

“It was not an easy thing but we tried as much as we can to take the bull by the horns because if we did not do it , nobody will do it for us. “We have been gathering through platforms, making some decisions on how we can move in and take over our place because over 95 per cent of those that took over our community are not from Isseke. “It is just a fraction of them from our town who have been assisting them to carry out these atrocities. “So, when the majority of our people, especially the youth, took the decision that enough was enough, that we must go and reclaim our town and it was a long journey of discussion among us.

“A whole lot of people were afraid because these people kill, destroy lives and property and no individual can discuss it because you do not know who is who and who would go to tell them about our plans. “But along the line, when it touched everybody, we started discussing how to come home and take over our land. “Myself and one of my brothers, Mr Chinedu Obiekazie , popularly known as Agu Iyi, who leaves in Abuja decided to mobilize other youths to go into the town with the help of the youth leader of the town Comrade Chukwuebuka Ndujekwu, we started mobilizing funds and we drew up a chart that if you are interested in going with us to enter Isseke, write your name ” “People stared putting their names and in a space one week, we got about 150 people to join us to get to Isseke. “We made it a three-day event to coincide with our New Yam Festival and on the 25 of September, which we celebrated with fanfair.

“We started with a candle light procession from there and moved into Awo – Idemili in Imo State with our candles and also visited the homes of victims of the gunmen” “We visited like 22 homes and it is either they were attacked or that they killed somebody in the family.” There are homes that either they burnt the houses or they killed the owners of the houses. “There is this particular family, Mr Kenneth Igboanugo , the oldest Ichie in Isseke and they went to his home , butchered him and his two wives and his daughter, who was pregnant.” “The Cabinet Secretary of Isseke , Ichie Kenneth Osakwe, who happened to be a secondary school teacher in our community secondary school was killed and a lot of people died and we cannot say exactly the number but it is more than 100 and we are still counting.”

He also recalled that an attempt was made by the gunmen to launch an attack but the Agunechemba Security Squad responded swifty, hence, driving the final nail into the coffins of the gunmen. “An ugly incident almost happened when we had finished our procession and rounding up around 5.30 in the evening at the Market square, trying to end the procession with prayers and the soldiers had left. These criminals came out again to shoot at us.” “But as God may have it, the Agunechemba Security Squad were on ground and they replied them and the criminals took to their heels and fled. ”

“The next day, we came out to clean up the market because a whole lot of bushes had taken over our market, schools and churches ” “There were so much bombs, about eight explosives buried in the market and the military dug out those explosives. ” “We still have more explosives buried in the bushes and it is with the help of the Police and the military that we were able to remove them.”

“On the third day, which is 27th of September, which is our New Yam Festival day, we celebrated our New Yam, cleared the path that leads to the market and we even had masquerades dancing and entertained the people.” “Before now, these people, who are gunmen came from other states through the assistance of the criminal elements in our town”

Hour of cleansing

For the Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Isseke, Rev. Fr. Obidiegwu Chukwuemeka Ernest, it is indeed Uhuru for the people. “I have been parish priest for three years and half and I have been here for five years as Parish Vicar.

“We are trying to clear our compound because we were forced to stop celebrating Mass for some months now. “We have been celebrating Mass casually for about three years now but last three months, they came here and asked us to stop celebrating Mass.” “But today, we are clearing our church compound that has been overgrown by grasses for years now to celebrate Mass tomorrow and after , both Morning Mass and Sunday Masses. “We thank God for peace that is being restored gradually and every quarter of the town is making efforts to restore permanent peace in Isseke and on our part as the church, we have to make our own contributions to this peace by opening and cleaning the church for the people of God to come and worship God.

“By the grace of God, I intend to celebrate Mass this Sunday and that is 6am Mass and 9 am Mass. “To God be the glory that what we have been praying for has come and God has answered our prayers. “We thank our young men and women of Isseke for taking over their town and we pray that it is sustained” he said. Also speaking, the Pastors of St Mary’s Anglican church Isseke, Rev Princewil Uzoetu and DSO Ezeani , reechoed the same announcement that there shall be church services that Sunday to show that the three years of gunmen captivity were over and that peace has returned to Isseke Community. “Isseke people have resolved to reclaim their community that was taken over by hoodlums and it was not like this before.” ,

They both recalled how gunmen came into the church on a Sunday and ordered them not to hold church services again. “Yes, we were inside the church that fateful day, when the gunmen stormed the church and told us to stop holding church services and shooting everywhere and so the congregation had to run away to other safe towns. ” .

Battle against Gunmen.

It is not in doubt that Governor Charles Soludo has been able to stamp his feet on the ground and is not only resolute but deliberate about fighting insecurity in Anambra State. The establishment of the Agunechemba Security Squad is one catalyst that gave impetus to the youth of Isseke, Osumoghu, Lilu, Ihiala, Mbosi, Azia, among others to take over their respective towns . As at the time of this narrative, all the towns mentioned have taken up arms against the gunmen, who apparently have no more hiding place .

It is indeed to the credit of Governor Charles Soludo that under his first term in office, the monster called insecurity has received a good dose of its medicine, which indeed means that the November 8th gubernatorial election would hold in Ihiala Local Government Area. For those complaints by his traducers about pockets of overzealousness by some personnel, the recent battle against gunmen have been put paid to, a development that would go into the annals of history. Similarly, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, no doubt also takes the credit of dismantling the unknown gunmen under his watch.

His proactive approach to fighting insecurity through the kinetic and non Kinetic styles, also opened and demystified the gunmen, which was also complemented by the officers and men of the Nigerian Army and Department of State Service (DSS) and hence , opened those frontiers of killing the monster called insecurity. It is also being suspected that the six years jail term slammed on Simon Ekpa by the Finish law court may have contributed to the fall of the gunmen and a great number of their gang leaders have been sent to the land of no return from Okigwe and Ihube towns in Imo State to Umunochi in Abia State to Orumba North and South council areas to the entire Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Similarly, there are no more wealthy people around that can be kidnaped, hence ransom is dangerously hard to come by and hunger and frustration have set in and the gunmen became vulnerable in the hands of the owners of the land. Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, captured the next point of action.

“Anambra youths are not only joining voices with the security operatives especially the Police to condemn what is happening in Isseke today. “Security is actually everyone’s business and we believe that with this coorperation that we are receiving from them, we believe that we can finally take more space than that this criminal elements are using to perpetrate crime.” “And we urge other communities to borrow a leaf from what the Isseke youths have done though some of them in the time past had joined them.”

He promised that the Command would look into the demands of the Isseke Community for more deployment of security personnel but noted that what it is doing at the moment is strategic deployment. “For us, it is not all about the number of security operatives but it is about strategic deployment. “But, we believe that with the support that we are getting from the youth, we can make further effective operations” he said.