Isreal-Hamas War: Palestinian Ambassador Calls For Ceasefire

The Palestinian Ambassador in Nigeria, Abdullah Mohammed Shawesh, has called for a ceasefire in the Isreal-Hamas war, stressing the killings from the war call for concern, as two women die every hour while children are killed daily.

Speaking during a media round table discourse, held yesterday, Sunday, January 28, in Lagos, Shawesh also demanded an independent investigation commission to investigate what happened not only on October 7 but also the incidents that occurred on October 5 and 6, especially as the October 7 incident did not happen in a vacuum.

The envoy also called for humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza because of the starvation in the land as access to food and water has been blocked with many not able to eat for days.

Shawesh further stated that all hostages on both sides should be freed, just as he also requested that the African Union should be made a member of the commission of enquiry into the issues around the war.

The ambassador stated that it is wrong to allude that the war has a religious undertone, as it is neither a Muslim-Jew conflict because on the Palestinian side are Jews and Christians who are vehemently fighting the Israelis. He noted that the religious undertone is propaganda by Israel, some Western countries and the media.

“We are not asking anyone to support us but all we want is for people to listen to our side on the issue,” he said, noting that it is in the collective interest of all that the war ends and justice is done including respect for international laws.

No one, he further stated, is safe until everyone is made safe, and Palestinians are being killed for fun with Israelis and the Western media portraying it as if Palestinians’ lives don’t matter.

According to him, over 33,000 people have been killed with many bodies already decomposing as at the time the corpses were found. He added that Gaza is at present completely leveled as thousands of homes and buildings are now rubble.

He also noted that the incitement against Palestinians is unprecedented, as many Israeli leaders and their supporters are making provocative statements against Palestinians.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, in his welcome address, stated that religion is insignificant in the Israel-Hamas War and that it should be looked at from the perspective of humanity and humanitarian crisis.

“It is not a religious issue. It is about humanity, fairness and justice,” he said, adding that NSCIA organised the interactive session purely due to the humanitarian crisis that the war has caused, the reason Christian and Muslim journalists were invited for the interactive session.

According to him, those inputting religion into the war have limited positions and understanding of the issues.