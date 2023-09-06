Isreal DMW’s Wife Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Marriage Crisis

The logistics manager of Davido, Isreal DMW’s wife, Sheila Courage has caused a buzz on social media after she shared new photos of herself without her wedding ring.

In the photos, Sheila rocked a jean skirt and a fine top alongside a pair of high-heeled shoes, however, some netizens were able to quickly observe that the lady wasn’t putting on her wedding ring and this triggered a buzz in the comment section.

It would be recalled that a famous vlogger, Gistlover revealed that Isreal DMW’s marriage to his wife, Sheila had crashed, but Isreal DMW came out to debunk all allegations stating that it a false and not true.

Despite Isreal DMW dismissing the report carried by Gistlovers, netizens refused to believe his words, as they took to Sheila’s comments section to query her about her wedding ring.

One mandy_kokoo wrote: “Wia’s ur wedding ring? So this news is true.”

amincastro67 wrote: “Wedding ring is missing Otilo Isreal na wa ooooo this life nor balance at all.”

sweetest_aries_baddie wrote: “I laugh Y’all Criticising her; You won’t know how it feels till you experience it.”

thegcfkitchen wrote: “Beautiful girl like this with a catching smile na him this juju guy miss like this o ga ooo.”

sonia467438 wrote: “So you know you won’t last in that marriage why did you do the wedding for the first time this? I taught you are wise. Abeg rest you really fall your hand. You need to know your partner very well before you do the wedding. All this ur posting up and down is childish. Take a breath and rest first .”

Watch the video below: